Fashion
The View VIBE Men’s Summer Style Edit
As summer is officially in full swing, it’s a pleasure to bring you the very first View The VIBE Men’s Style Edit. While we made the most of a bad situation last summer, we can now safely go out and enjoy all of the fun activities that the summer season brings. Whether you’re heading out for a day on the golf course, sipping drinks on your local patio, or taking your furry baby for a walk, you’re ready to rock your outfits with these choices.
Golf day
You will be the sharpest dude on the green when you stop in this look. Functional and stylish, this shirt is breathable and comfortable to keep you cool all day. A stylish pair of sneakers is key when you’re on your feet all day, and a pair of diamond socks is pretty much necessary for a day of golf, don’t you think? Keep your head covered in this affordable beanie and stay hydrated with this reusable, eco-friendly water bottle.
Relaxed Chalet
Are you heading north for the weekend? Lucky you! You’ll look trendy and chalet cool in this cozy plaid shirt paired with a pair of comfy drawstring shorts. A pair of Birks is a must at the cottage, as is a great pair of sunglasses. Store all your essentials in your gym bag and don’t forget a 6-pack!
Pool day
Whether you’re heading to a rooftop pool or your backyard, this is the perfect pool outfit to wear this summer. A superb swimsuit, accompanied by a ventilated shirt is essential, as is the SPF to prevent you from roasting in the sun. Add some cool slides, a great watch and you are ready to do the cannonball!
Work at home
As our city begins to reopen slowly and safely, many people are still working from the comfort of their own homes. While we certainly don’t expect you to get dressed every day, you should be wearing something other than your pajamas when you sign up. Wear these comfy sweatshirts and a pair of light blue glasses. A charming notebook, a stylish chain necklace and a pair of house shoes isn’t a bad idea either!
Park hangs
If your plans include meeting up with friends in a downtown park, then we’ve got the perfect inspiration for you. Cargo pants are back and wear them with a comfy tank top. Complete the look with a pair of chunky sneakers and a bum bag to hold all of your essentials. Plus, no park is complete without cover, right ?!
Outdoor training
Since gyms and fitness studios have yet to reopen, sweat well during an outdoor class. Of course, it doesn’t all depend on what you’re wearing, but if you can look your best, why not do well? These high performance leggings are functional and breathable, just like the long sleeve shirt. You’ll stop traffic with a pair of pointy sneakers and stay cool in this neon hat!
Patio atmosphere
It doesn’t matter if it’s a date or a guys night out at your local patio, you’ll be doing your hair all night long. A great pair of slim jeans is a must in any guy’s wardrobe and you can dress them up or down. Pair it with a printed shirt and chunky sandals for an on-trend look. If jewelry is your thing, you can never hoard too much gold. Complete the set with a scarf.
Dog walk
Going to walk your dog with Fido? You will be the coolest dog in the park when you roll around in this set. Tie-dye is clearly a hot trend again this summer, as are bobs. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a coordinating dog leash either.
Featured Image: Kevin Bhagat
