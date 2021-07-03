Celebrate All Summer In Red, White And Blue From Nike

Nike offers a range of red, white and blue styles so you can celebrate all summer long. You can find a range of party shoes, clothing and accessories. If you’re looking for free shipping, become a NikePlus member (it’s free for Register now). Be sure to head under the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nike Red, White, and Blue collection.
Red, white and blue Nike shoes
Casual sneakers are a huge trend in men’s and women’s fashion for this summer and the Nike Blazer Low 77 Vintage Style is a must. The red, white and blue details are easy to wear in everyday life and always give a festive look. They are priced at $ 95 and pair it well with shorts, joggers, chinos or jeans. Both men and women can wear these shoes.
If you are looking for a patriotic training shoe, then the Nike Air Max 97 Shoes are a fantastic option. These shoes are great for running or training sessions and the lower outsole has an elastic design to really help you move forward. There is no lacing on this shoe which makes it truly unique and it has a sock-like fit for added support. They are priced at $ 180.
Nike party outfit
Another Nike star is the Hayward 2.0 Backpack it’s great for travel, hiking, school or work. This red, white and blue style can be carried all year round, and it has enough space to store your 15-inch MacBook. The padded shoulder straps also give you a comfortable feel and Nike says the elastic drawstring on the outside is a quick way to store a shell or sneakers. This backpack is priced at $ 65 and would also make a great gift idea.
With golf season upon us, Nike has a selection of polo shirts to keep you feeling good and looking your best. One of our top picks is the Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo in a festive red, white or blue coloring. The sleek collar helps you avoid distractions during your golf swing, and the material is infused with four-way stretch to move with you. It also pairs really well with a variety of bottoms and will become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Rated 4.8 / 5 stars Nike customers and is priced at $ 55.
Before you go, you’ll also want to check out our latest guide to the Under Armor Stars and Stripes collection here.
