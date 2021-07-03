At 65, Jerry Hall turned out to be more than just a candy on a rich man’s arm, he’s a feminist brand

If you’re like me, which might be like saying a Rolling Stones fan of a particular vintage, you’ve probably spent more time than you should have thought on Jerry Hall in particular, why are you? love so much even if you haven’t. could put his finger on reason. Since she gained public attention in the 1970s in fashion magazines and, shortly after, on Mick Jagger’s arm, here are her most memorable remarks: “I have always thought that the man is the king of the house and that he should be entertained and treated well”advertised it as (how shall I put it?) less than a forward thinking model.

Still, if you’re like me, you’ve found yourself rooting for Hall, and you definitely fumed when Jagger struggled to pay her as much as he would have paid a bona fide wife when the couple, who had four children. together, broke up in 1999. But maybe your fear that Hall wasn’t all you wanted was confirmed in 2016, when she married Rupert Murdoch, the indecently wealthy ancestor of Fox News , who is 25 years his senior. That the couple could have married for love is not beyond plausibility, but it did appear that Hall had traded his appearance and relative youth for financial security, a disappointing decision straight out of the central cast of the rock star.

But since Hall married Murdoch, several things have rekindled my interest and faith in her. There is the 2019 article in Harper’s Bazaar about her pledge, along with her daughters, Lizzy and Georgia May Jagger, to push through the equal rights amendment.

And in that same story, Hall had this to say about the #MeToo movement: “All these guys who have abused their power in the movie industry is really bad … it’s great that they shed some light on this. People should be held accountable for their behavior. ” (As a squeaky point of contrast, consider this 2018 opinion on #MeToo from another ex Jagger, Marianne Faithfull: “I think it’s really sad, you know? I mean, if that happened to me, I would laugh at the guy. Physical aggression is too much … But overall a girl intelligent and interesting can repel them. “)

Here is however the biggest surprise of the group: last year Forbes reported that Hall donated $ 500 to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. This, coupled with the Harper’s Bazaar revelations, made me wonder where Hall has hid all this daring liberalism. I poked around all over the place, and guess what? It was there from the start.

Hall’s feminism was unmistakable in a 2008 interview on “The Late Late Show” in Ireland when she said, “I vote for Hillary … I think bitches get things done.” And while feminists’ retrieval of that epithet is still up for debate, we can still appreciate Hall’s participation in the 2005 reality show “Kept,” in which she was able to choose from a dozen or so. male toys that were all significantly younger than she was.

But my detective finds Hall’s feminism at its strongest in “The Great Tales of Jerry Hall“, the now out of print 1985 memoir she wrote (well,” writes “: book acknowledgments say text was taken from taped conversations) with Christopher Hemphill. I didn’t have the common sense to I bought “Tall Tales” when I was a teenager, but my local library recently tracked it down for me, so I can tell you the book is like Hall: its frothy surface (cover copy: “Mick Jagger’s Longtime Love : From Texas to the Top! Supermodel, Jet Set Star! “) Hides a substantial core.

“Tall Tales” features a long version of the origin story most of us know about Hall: she grew up as one of five daughters to a rowdy working-class family in Mesquite, in Texas. In the book, she describes her father as “so Texan and right-wing” and says, “He had so much anger in him. to beat us girls by jumping on him. Then he threw her across the room and it looked like she would be beaten even more trying to stop him from beating us. “

Hall has since stated, in The Guardian in 2010 and elsewhere, that her father’s rage surely was from PTSD, which, of course, was not named, as the diagnosis did not exist in his time. “Dad was a decorated war hero,” Hall says in Tall Tales. “He was away for five years and Mum said the war had changed him. Hall planned her escape, but mom didn’t move: “Sometimes the neighbors could hear her and they would call the police and the police would come but my mom would never press charges. I think she was afraid that if she complained he would kill her. And what could she do? She couldn’t really go and support all of us kids.

Hall’s mother may have supported her man, but her daughter hasn’t always supported hers. “Tall Tales” readers will find themselves applauding Hall when, after realizing her dream of becoming a successful model, she breaks off her engagement to Bryan Ferry in large part because the Roxy Music singer was behaving like a henchman. bossy: he wanted her to exchange her glitzy style for that of a true English hostess (“There were the gray suits he wanted me to wear”). Ferry was also apparently threatened by Hall’s success: “I think he was afraid that I was too ambitious and that I would go and make my career and not stay with him. I think everyone has that kinda of that.” was my experience, but he was really bad about it. “

Jagger, for whom Hall left Ferry, was not like that (and a glance at her romantic history reveals an honorable predilection: Jagger loves a woman with a career), and she continued to work after they met. “I like the idea of ​​having my own money,” Hall says in “Tall Tales.” “I don’t have to go to Mick all the time to ask if I can buy something. It’s nice to be able to have your own business.

In her book, Hall says that when she was modeling in the towns where the Stones were playing, “The local girls, the models, all said, ‘Damn, we can’t believe you’re here with the Stones and you want to work You should stop working Of course Why do you sit in the hotel room like a groupie?

If I was the type of person to keep my list of “good feminists” on paper rather than in my head, I would have added Hall’s name when I read this. And I would have underlined her name if I read this: “I think if a girl is successful, it’s good for women. It opens doors for more women. And I would have used up all the ink from my quill festooning her name with hearts when I read her thoughts on feminism: “I like a lot about feminists. What I don’t like is the antagonism that reigns between men and women. the women. But I believe in pushing women to do bigger things. It’s boring to stay home and watch soap operas and wash the dishes. And if you have your own career and make your own money and go out and do things, you should be a lot more fun talking at dinner. “

It wasn’t the dinners that were the problem in the Jagger-Hall house; it was the nights. Jagger’s infidelities, which ultimately convinced Hall to leave him in 1999, began during their courtship. “Finally, I decided to move out for a while until he figured out what he wanted to date other girls or be with me,” she says in “Tall Tales”. When the press reported that Hall was having a romance with British horse breeder Robert Sangster, “They were making me bad,” she said. “It wasn’t that bad for Mick. But what’s strange is that afterwards so many women came to me and said, ‘You were so brave as you have been. stay because they don’t know what to do. ‘”

It seems like Jerry Hall always knew what to do. What she does now, according to the Harper’s Bazaar story, is hang out with her husband and enjoy his retirement. On July 2, Hall turns 65, that unofficial gateway to the elderly and if it makes aging a bit easier for her, he’s a 90-year-old rich man who doesn’t beat her or cheat on her, that so be it. And if her marriage allows her to throw money at the Equal Rights Amendment and the occasional Democratic nominee, then so be it: The bitch gets things done.