Is Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code “racist”? Outrage for “no sagging pants”, no “house attire”

Houston-based restaurant Turkey Leg Hut has drawn a lot of criticism on social media after it introduced a bizarre dress code for visitors to the restaurant. Restaurant management has indicated that the restaurant is family owned and therefore requires customers to wear more “appropriate” clothing. “Please be aware that we are a family owned restaurant serving all ages from children to adults daily and the establishment of this dress code was necessary to ensure that all parties from our guests to our staff are dressed appropriately. in our establishment, ”they said. said in an Instagram post.

The restaurant slightly changed its original dress code following the severe backlash. The old policy dictated that all parts of the body should be completely covered, including the cleavage, thighs and buttocks. “The only thing bare here are the turkey thighs and the chicken wings,” they said. The amended version of the “dress code” removed this clause, but kept the others intact, including “no dress” and “no worn or torn clothes”. The new policy sparked a memes party on Twitter as users began sharing photos of Victorian and conventual outfits in tandem with the dress code. However, some users even went so far as to call the restaurant’s dress code “racist”.

On June 25, a Twitter user posted a photo of herself in a crop top and jeggings, sharing that Turkey Leg Hut had fired her for inappropriate clothing. “I was refused entry to Turkey Leg Hut last night because my top showed excessive cleavage,” she wrote.

Is Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code racist?

The black-owned Texan restaurant is well known for its stuffed turkey thighs, as well as other Southern comfort food, from chicken wings to seafood platters. However, their new dress code policy has taken even regular customers off guard. They complained about long lines and that the elaborate dress requirements are too high for a small restaurant of their size. A few users also felt that the dress code gave off “anti-black” vibes.

“Our own ppl be anti-black. The line on the outside has to be wrapped twice in the Texas heat. On top of that, it’s just in 3RD WARD .. you called the turkey thigh hut and in the middle of the hood and serve up finger foods and you want a strict dress code? BYEE, “one user tweeted.

Another wrote: “I have never been to the Turkey Leg Hut and I never will be. How are you going to be a BLACK establishment in the middle of a historically BLACK area of ​​Houston with an anti-black dress code policy and racist internalized for a joint that sells overly smothered turkey thighs? “

“” A third user tweeted.

Turkey Leg Hut dress code sparks memes party

“Turkey Leg Hut explain to me how you sell carnival food but want people to come dressed like they’re going to an opera?” one user tweeted.

Another user complained, “I need you to understand that Turkey Leg Hut is 30% restaurant and 70% parking lot. The queues are always long. The wait times can go up to ‘at 3-4 hours. 99 degree weather outside for hours on end in their best Sunday ??? “

Huffpost Editor-in-Chief Philip Lewis shared a photo of Whoopi Goldberg as the nun from the movie ‘Sister Act’, tweeting: ‘I’m placing an order at Turkey Leg Hut. Another user shared a photo of Elizabeth Moss from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale, along with the tweet, “Blessed day. Would you be so kind as to accompany me to the Turkey Leg Hut? Under her eye.”

