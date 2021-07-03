Opera Saratoga to offer free dress rehearsal tickets for ‘Man of La Mancha’

(Credit: Daniel Welch)

Opera Saratoga has announced that it will be handing out free dress rehearsal tickets to healthcare and frontline workers for its upcoming production of Man of La Mancha. The dress rehearsal is scheduled for July 7.

Tickets are on a first come, first served basis and must be reserved by Tuesday July 6, 2021 at noon.

The team at Saratoga Hospital has allowed us to come back on stage this summer by partnering with us to provide regular testing to all of our artists and production staff, said Lawrence Edelson, artistic director and general manager of the ‘Saratogas Opera House, in a press release. . As we prepare to return to the stage for the first time since the start of the pandemic, we wanted to show our appreciation to all of the healthcare workers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe over the past 18 months, and who have facilitated our return to the stage. It’s our greatest pleasure to be able to invite health heroes from across the region to join us for the final dress rehearsal of Man of La Mancha, a musical that celebrates optimism and looks forward to what’s next. possible in the face of life’s greatest challenges. I am deeply grateful to our seasonal sponsors, Adirondack Trust and Stewarts Shops / The Dake Family Foundation, for making this open dress rehearsal possible for healthcare and frontline workers.

Man of La Mancha will be titled by Zachary James as well as Kelly Glyptis. Edelson is directing the production, which will be directed by Laura Bergquist.