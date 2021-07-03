Connect with us

Kelly Brook looks bright and airy in a floral yellow sundress as she walks to Heart Radio

She is the model and radio host who always puts on a trendy display.

And Kelly Brook looked radiant on Friday afternoon as she arrived for work at Global Studios in London to host her show Heart FM.

The TV and radio presenter, 41, donned a summery yellow dress, which showcased her enviable curves as she headed for work.

Stunning: Kelly Brook looked radiant on Friday as she arrived for work at Global Studios in London to host her Heart FM show

The maxi dress was adorned with a white floral pattern and puffed shoulders.

She paired her look with brown open-toed sandals and shielded her eyes from the sun with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

The beauty accessorized with an elegant silver necklace as she happily strutted around the studios.

Last week Kelly was spotted with longtime boyfriend Jeremy Parisi at Wembley Stadium.

Happy: The host, 41, donned a summery yellow dress that showcased her enviable curves as she headed for work

Style: The long dress was adorned with a white floral pattern and puffed shoulders

Italy and Austria have played in Euro 2020 for the last 16, with the former winning the game after extra time.

Jeremy is an Italian model who is six years younger than the radio host, and the couple have been dating since 2015.

Earlier this month, Kelly said children and marriage to Jeremy were not on her “radar” and denied their engagement.

Speaking to Sunday people, she said, “Marriage and kids aren’t things I wanted… I’m not saying never, it’s just not on my radar.”

Happy couple: Last week Kelly was spotted with longtime boyfriend Jeremy Parisi at Wembley Stadium

Gorgeous: She paired her look with brown open-toe sandals and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of stylish sunglasses

She explained, “There are so many things that I love, I think marriage and children would prevent me from doing them.”

“It’s very difficult to change your habits when you’re in your 40s and I don’t think it’s for everyone.”

Kelly explained that she has a to-do list that includes traveling and being with her boyfriend, adding that she also enjoys his freedom and spontaneity.

Kelly added that even though it’s not on her “radar,” she never says never.

It comes after the model previously cleared up any confusion surrounding the diamond band she often wears on her ring finger.

Gorgeous: Beauty accessorized with an elegant silver necklace as she happily strutted around the studios

Although the jewelry was a gift from Jeremy – whose names and date are engraved on the back – it is not to symbolize an engagement, Kelly revealing: “I am wearing the ring on this finger because it is the only one. that suits me! “

Kelly has revealed in the past that she considered running for him in the last leap year.

Tradition has it that women propose leap years, and in particular the leap day itself, with the next one to fall on February 29, 2024.

Talk to Hello! magazine about the last leap year – which they spent in Italy – she reflected: “I missed that window, so I’m going to have to wait another four years!”

She also made comments earlier this month in which she admitted that she would like the handsome Jeremy to propose, laughing as she added, “No hint or anything!”

Talk to OKAY! Online, Kelly said of their future plans, “At the moment there are no wedding or engagement plans. I think we’ve just had a pretty big year as a couple.

She explained that they had ‘held on to each other’ amid the coronavirus pandemic and joked that they had focused on ‘trying not to kill each other’, but insisted that they were stronger than ever and happy as they are, for the time being.

The radio host continued, “I’m all for women who propose to their partners, I don’t think there is anything wrong with that, however, I would ideally like Jeremy to offer me s ‘he wanted it …

“That would be lovely… No hint or anything Jeremy,” the star added, with a chuckle.

Beau: Jeremy is an Italian model who is six years younger than the radio host, and the couple have been dating since 2015

