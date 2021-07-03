In fashion someone should always lose, let’s stop celebrating unrealistic beauty standards like thin and thick

It’s much more liberating to work with what you have than to want what you don’t (Getty Images)

Recently someone told me that I was in vogue. It seems that my body shape has a name, the thick slim. It has been a popular body suction for women for a few years now, in part thanks to the The Kardashians, which sports a similar look. But my body shape shouldn’t be seen as fashionable, my body is here to stay.

I pay very little attention to fashion, or anything that tells me what to think or feel about myself. But a quick Google search for thick slim defined body shape as: a woman with a small waist, flat stomach and wider hips, buttocks and thighs, who is toned or considered physically fit.

It’s pretty obvious to me that the notion of being in means you’ll be out soon. Will my party body soon be hanging like a piece of meat in a scene from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and killed in the name of fashion?

Why do people applaud this body shape, or any bodily trend? Maybe it’s because they are happy to fill a temporary mold of what is there? Either way, that applause will soon ring hollow. The tall and thin, whom the fashion industry adores, will be back as they always have been and they will be seen as fools for believing that things could ever change.

But it’s good, much worse than that. Our body shapes are used as empty fashion tools. While you can take your hat off to the fashion industry for its inclusiveness this time around, certain body types will likely be back on the casting couch upon hearing the word NEXT.

A while back, the fast food chain McDonalds introduced a kale salad to their menu. Looking at it more closely, it turned out to be more unhealthy than a Double Big Mac. Like McDonalds salad, body trends are not as virtuous as they seem. It’s wolf clothes in sheep. It’s like the boyfriend who dumps you when it suits him. It’s a vicious cycle of picking yourself up to bring yourself down.

To me, it’s obvious that the fashion and beauty industry relies on and perpetuates a partially self-loathing society. Is the thin and thick look really achievable? It is for me its natural form. But this is not easily achievable for the ultra-thin size 6.

In fashion, someone always has to lose. In recent years, there have been so many reports of how women have almost died to meet a standard of beauty, taking illegal drugs have abscesses and sepsis after switching to the buttocks charges. This is completely crazy for me.

I object to being told that I’m in it and that something that couldn’t be more natural to me, can be reduced to it last year. As far as I’m concerned, I’m still in it.

In this whitewashed world we live in, accepting yourself as you are seems like a revolutionary act. It’s much more liberating to work with what you have than it is to crave what you don’t. Following a trend simply has no substance or authenticity, and of course, no stamina. If we really think about it, are we happy to be made so unnecessary?

Fashion reminds me of Charlie Chaplin’s movie The child. Chaplin and an orphan work together in a company, the Kid breaks people’s windows, then Chaplin appears as the man who can fix them, they create their own need. When it comes to the fashion industry, we all live in glass houses.

