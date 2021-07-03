As Désirée Myers, 25, And It mother I got out of the car and visited the annual Brookshire Community Garage Sale in Mannheim.

“Would it be strange to find a wedding dress here?” “Hagerstown Myers, Maryland said To his moWhen they get out of the car.

TThe hat is exactly what happened to a bride June 5..

That day Before, Myers went to buy some wedding dresses Maryland Immediately with her honored maid–AT–Become a mother-in-law.. It I was looking for a low-key dress, but was frustrated because I couldn’t find a suitable one for me at a local store. It.. therefore, The next day she decided to go to a Lancaster County shop while in the area visiting her family.

Myers was looking for a dress with a higher neckline, different layers of lace, mid-rise trains, a few sleeves, and something that didn’t require a lot of changes.

Knowing that many stores need reservations, she checked the Lancaster County store’s website, and it said nothing about reservations. However, when I approached the store with my mom, I saw a sign on the door saying “Reservation Required”.

A little disappointed, she remembered that the community of Brookshire had a community garage sale the first weekend in June of each year. So she decided to take a break from her wedding shopping and go instead. Garage saleing.

“I have always appreciated YardsaIeis lying, “ Myers said. “Especially with my mother.

She parked in the first place she found and they Nearest lawn, Whalso Marie grubers, 58, In the perfect set of situations, Was selling her wedding dress..

Gruber, Penlin’s, VSs Spend all Maine winter With my husband for a lot Year, And THer last septemberr they found has been Part of the property For sale nearby Where they usually stay.

Gurubbis S The job was in transition, so she had to re-apply for a job she already had. After reapplying, after maintenance rHold It job, Couple spontaneously Decided to move to Maine.

“I always said I would know when I would quit my job and go somewhere else. “ Gruber said.

As Gruber prepared to move, he began cleaning his house in preparation. 2 meters sales amount – What she would have in her front yard, And another therefore a A friend’s lawn.. Her best friend came to help clean the house and Gruber found her wedding dress fully sealed in a plastic bag and box.

Together they opened the box and put the knife in a sealed plastic bag. He unveiled a nearly 40-year-old wedding dress in perfect condition.

“”[It] Looks like my day I wore it, ”Gruber said.

Gruber was hesitant, but decided to sell her wedding dress at a garage sale., But No one was interested in the first garage sale.

She stacked everything she didn’t sell in her car and took it to her friend’s house. AT Brookshire Community, 55–And–Old community in Mannheim.. As she was getting ready for the garage sale the next morning, she noticed that she had left her wedding dress in the basement., Partly on the knees.

“It barely matches,” Gruber said. “I could see just enough to drive. ”

Gruber sat on a white lawn with her wedding dress on cardboard display A box the size of a large suitcase labeled “Offer”.

As Myers and his mother approached the first garage sale, they saw a huge white box.

” That’s what I think ? Myers remembered what he had said to his mother.

box Sit there so you don’t blow it and no one saw it until 10 a.m. Myers and his mother I walked, laughed at my wedding dress, and stopped.

“What’s so funny about dresses?” Gruber wondered when he walked over to a potential buyer.

Myers looked at the window of the wedding dress box and found that he really liked the cleavage. She also said that she could see the lace on the dress and that she wanted A wedding dress entirely in lace.

when Gruber walked to have If Myers and his mother May have been interested in purchasing her wedding dress, She offered Take it out of the box. Myers’ mother recovered with tears, Gruber said.

“When Marie shot for the first timeI took it out of the box and guided it, ”Myers said.

Myers and his moThe Mentionned How to Gruber they were shopping For a discreet wedding dress And I wanted to go to a Lancaster store, However, the shop needed a reservation and Myers was only there on weekends.

Gruber said to them, “You know, God brought you here.

Myers was able to try on the dress on the woman’s, which hosted the garage sale where Gruber set up a store. ASoon Myers I was wearing a dress, The woman outside was knocking door, I want her to see it.

“She was gorgeous,” Gruber said. “I couldn’t believe it… it looks good on him.”

“”[I] Basically I wanted to keep it in a stranger’s spare bedroom, ”Myers said. “It’s a very crazy story.”

According to Myers, the dress fits wonderfully and requires minimal changes. She plans to incorporate it and add it a bit a little Sleeves under the sleeves in lace. Apart from these small changes It He said the dress was perfect.

“Considering how people spend hundreds or thousands on dresses… I felt like it was just packed there so it all could fit in one box.” Myers said.

Gruber said she and her husband thought this was one of the many signs from God that it was time to move out.

Myers will marry Thomas Harris on August 24. It is also Gruber’s wedding anniversary.

“We have to thank God,” Myers said. “In the middle of the morning, I was just praying. I really want to find a wedding dress that doesn’t need to be tied to be discreet, but it’s already Gorgou.s.. ”