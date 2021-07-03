A shooting at the fashion show, July 5, 1911

The old Pioneer Paper building, a long-standing feature of East Heron Street and one of the first brick and mortar buildings erected in the aftermath of the Great Fire that ravaged the timbered Aberdeen Central District in October 1903, will soon be demolished, and with it another link to Aberdeen’s turbulent history. Built in early 1904, the first tenant was the Fashion Saloon where the Bowes brothers sold drinks and cards – with crib rooms available on the second floor.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Aberdeen had successfully concluded a Fourth of July Splash celebration attended by “lumberjacks and farmers, pioneers and tender feet, capitalists and jackies, quiet matrons and daughters of sweet summers ”. As dusk fell as night fell on the evening of July 5, 1911, a large crowd of card players and rides gathered at Fashion. Then gunshots rang out.

Man shot last night – The Fashion Saloon was the scene of a bad shooting around 9:30 p.m. last night when Tommy Rice, a worker in his sixties, was shot and wounded dangerously, if not fatally, by a Greek named Calestro. Rice was immediately rushed to Aberdeen General Hospital and finally the reports seemed to hang on with some chance of recovery. Her attacker fled through the back door of the saloon and is still at large. This morning, bloodhounds were on his trail, and as they easily picked up the smell, it is hoped that the fugitive can be apprehended at night.

The shooting arose out of a few problems the men seem to have had. White struggled with the “dagos” and last night Rice and Calestro got into a fight at one of the table games. Calestro drew a gun and fired two shots, one of which hit Rice near the heart, crossing the chest and exiting the tip of the shoulder. Although weakened by the loss of blood, the victim did not pass out. At the hospital this morning around 3 a.m. Officer Church and Dean and Dr Paul Smits obtained a statement from him that he had had issues with the Greek about two weeks ago. He later said he “had known the man for three or four days”. He was not inclined to talk about the matter and urged not to be questioned.

While reports of the shooting seem to match, the odd thing is that the man escaped. After firing the shots, he was grabbed by Billy Boyle, a penguin, who knocked him to the ground. Calestro, however, broke away and made his way out the back door. At the time, there was a large crowd of men in the saloon, around the bar and around the tables. None of them, however, lent Boyle a helping hand, possibly out of fear.

Calestro is a man who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. His build is rather slender, his face not full and he wore a thin mustache. His costume was light in color. He was wearing a soft shirt. His hat, which was a good quality gray, he left in the fight.

has a Herald reporter Si Stapleford, who was one of the witnesses to the shooting, gave a full account shortly after the incident.

“There were half a dozen of us seated at one of the game tables,” said Stapleford, “including Bob Hamilton and his cousin, Frank Stafford, Miles Lammi, a guy whose first name is Joe, and myself. Four were playing cards and the others were watching. At the other table sat Tommy Rice talking with another guy we call Charley. They weren’t playing cards but talking. The Greek was seated near the same table and apparently was asleep. Waking up, the Greek and Tommy had a brief argument and then got into a fight. The first thing we knew was that we heard the gunshots.

A crowd quickly gathered at the show and became very loud and rowdy. The officers came quickly and however calmed the crowd and took the witnesses to the police station. Chief Templeman and his men worked most of the night on the case. Officers guarded Calestro’s house near the Federal Mill overnight, but the man did not appear after they arrived. Calestro is single and lives with a married brother and sister.

Sheriff Payette was notified and immediately went downstairs to assist in the pursuit. At around nine this morning, the Seattle sleuths summoned arrived at the scene. Taking in the scent, they continued through the vacant lot at the back of the saloon, then west along the tracks to his house, then past the oil factories and through the western part of town. At last report they were still on the trail and had reached Camp Polson, about fourteen miles away.

Sheriff Payette, who arrived by car from Montesano, saw his damaged car on G Street this morning. The car slipped on the slippery pavement and crashed into the sidewalk, the rear wheel was smashed. – Aberdeen Herald, July 6, 1911

A follow-up article in the next issue made some spelling adjustments to the abuser’s name and country of origin.

In pursuit of Callesto – Lazzereschi Callesto, wanted by city and county officers for four days, appears to have managed to escape. Tom Rice, who Callesto shot in the back of the Fashion Saloon last Wednesday night, continues to improve at the local hospital and is now believed to be recovering. The agents left this morning, taking an automobile for Moclips and the intervening country. Members of the group were Sheriff Payette and MPs McKenzie and Schwartz. They will go through this section in the hope of finally finding the Italian who gave them such a hunt.

As reported in Thursday’s newspaper, Seattle hunting dogs have been put on Callesto’s trail. They followed the scent of his house near the Federal Mill to the Hoquiam River. Crossing this they took the trail back, but lost it before they had climbed the south side of the stream very far. There had been rain and heavy traffic, so the dogs were completely bewildered. The dogs were brought back to Seattle on Friday.

The search was continued, however, by a gang led by Sheriff Payette. All Friday afternoon and all night and until Saturday afternoon, the officers scoured the land of the Humptulips River and up to the Quiniault reserve. No trace of the Italian could be found. Sheriff Payette and his deputies McKenzie and Schwartz and Police Chief George Dean returned on Saturday afternoon.

If Callesto is not located today, it is likely that the active search will be abandoned. If he hides in Port Country, it is almost certain that he will be apprehended sooner or later. If, however, he did make it to the Sound, his chances of escaping completely are good. – Aberdeen Herald, July 10, 1911

Despite a thorough search by city and county authorities, Callesto has never been captured or seen again in these areas.

The victim, Tom Rice, recovered from the shooting and worked as a pipefitter in logging camps before retiring in 1927. He died at the age of 84 of heart failure on August 18, 1936 , in his room at 100 South E Street. (now the Q-Mart drive-thru) and is buried in Fern Hill.

Roy Vataja is the son of Finnish immigrants and wishes everyone a fire-free 4th of July.