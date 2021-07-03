Princess Eugenie looks radiant in a flowing summer dress for a new look



















July 03, 2021 – 9:09 AM BST



Grace Lindsay Princess Eugenie looked radiant on Thursday as she appeared in a new video posted to The Anti-Slavery Collective social media, wearing a floral dress by Veronica Beard.

Princess Eugenie has a very impressive collection of dresses and rocked the perfect sundress on Thursday as she appeared in a new video. The royal mom, 31, shared some exciting news regarding her charity work for The anti-slavery collective – an initiative that Eugenie founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017. RELATED: Princess Eugenie’s New Coat Has One Hidden Feature We Almost Missed Appearing in a short clip on the organization’s social media account, the royal wore designer Veronica Beard’s ‘Gabi’ dress and looked radiant in the floral number. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Eugenie looks radiant in the perfect summer outfit The dress featured sheer elbow-length sleeves, a high ruffled neckline and a flowing silhouette, perfect to wear when the weather warms up. Since Eugenie previously wore the dress in June, it’s sadly sold out right now, but you can get on the waiting list to see when it’ll be back in stock. If you can’t get your hands on it, we’ve found an amazing alternative from Topshop, which features a very similar print, long sleeves, and a loose hem. Gabi dress, £ 173, Véronique Barbe JOIN THE WAITING LIST In the video, Princess Eugenie revealed what she is working on, telling her followers: “Hello everyone, I wanted to take the opportunity today to tell you about our newsletter. It’s a little glimpse into the world of modern slavery that our subscribers can find on the biggest news, book recommendations and, above all, stories of survivors. “ Julia also appeared in the short clip to explain how their subscribers can subscribe to the monthly newsletter, with the link included in their Instagram biography and at the top of their Twitter. Topshop maxi dress, £ 39.95 ($ 55.80), Asos BUY NOW Eugenie rocked another floral number earlier in the week as she headed to Green Park with her baby, August. The royal looked ultra glamorous in the Claudie Pierlot set, which had a ruffle collar, elegant ruffle trim and a majestic cashmere print. Pairing her look with a pair of casual white sneakers and her trusty Mr Boho ‘Dalston’ sunglasses, the new mom was ready for a day at the park with her son. DISCOVER: Princess Eugenie’s black fringed dress is a thing of the past Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20210703116704/princess-eugenie-veronica-beard-dress-new-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos