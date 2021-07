Tod’s Spring / Summer 2022 men’s collection has a sunny vibe

Shot in Cantina Petra, Suvereto, the Tods The Spring-Summer 2022 campaign video features scenes from the tranquil Tuscany countryside. The sandy and vibrant colors of the surroundings permeated the collection through the looks and accessories, evoking an Italian summer vibe full of energy. Called Under the Italian Sun, the men’s collection by creative director Walter Chiapponi develops a narrative style based on nonchalance and modern craftsmanship. Taking inspiration from the adventurous imagery of wildlife photographer Peter Beard and merging it with the idea of ​​the urban safari, the collection sees a wardrobe focused on recreation. The volumes and cuts are soft and enveloping, with Mediterranean and earthy tones nodding to the Tuscan landscape. The collection includes classic men’s basics, reinterpreted for the modern man in mind. The timeless outerwear intrinsic to the House has seen a series of contemporary updates. The signature Tods Leather Gommino, traditionally seen on their moccasins, adorned the elbow of the Jack Biker canvas; the iconic T Jacket is enhanced with contrasting patch pockets in leather.

Lightweight nylon trench coats embody sunny summer days with their bright hues. Elsewhere, uniformity takes precedence. Coordinates: matching top and pants, light Saharan with chambray pants and canvas shirt with Bermuda shorts are designed for stylish guys who like to bask in the sun. Accessories this season create new balances; the Winter Gommino Chelsea boots are reinvented in thicker soles, new sneakers called Dots Run, layered nylon and leather to give an elegant finish to the comfortable construction. Summer leisure is also represented in the T Timeless loafers and moccasins, deconstructed and in softer shapes. A slew of chic, camera and weekend bags completed the collection. (Images: Tod’s Spring Summer 2022)

