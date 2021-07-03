Penn men’s basketball announces class 2025 rookies

The group is made up of five high school graduates, up from four last year



As Penn mens basketball prepares to compete for the first time in nearly two years, they host in a new batch of recruits to help strengthen their list.

On Tuesday, the team announced that five high school graduates will join the team, up from four last year. Out of the squad, three of the rookies play in the frontcourt, while two play mainly in the backcourt.

“It was a tough class to assess due to the pandemic, not only for us, but for everyone, but we identified these five guys quite early in the process and we’re delighted they are joining us in the fall. Penn Mens Basketball Head Coach Steve Donahue said. We can’t wait to get back on the pitch and see how they fit in with the rest of our guys. ”

This will really be a reset for our entire schedule after not playing last year, so I’m excited to bring everyone out and see what we have and how we can maximize our roster. The hope is that these five guys will help us win some championships in the next few years. ”

Leading the group is little forward Ed Holland III, who doesn’t stray too far from home as he attended Philadelphia High School at Friends Central School. Among the 6-foot-6 forwards, other contenders were Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Penn State and Providence, but Holland chose Penn after establishing a connection with the program during the recruiting process.

With [Penn], it never looked like a recruiter-recruit relationship, it mentionned. It was smoother and more personal. They were like family.

According to his AAU coach Brandon Williams, Holland, who has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, will fit naturally into the Penns’ offensive program Donahue currently has in place.

Hes getting much better at making games [for others]Williams said. I think that suits the Penns offense. They are good at moving the ball, clearing the ground, and having guys who can shoot it.

Joining Holland will be 6 feet 10 inches center Gus Larson, who is from Northfield Mount Hermon, where the Quakers also recruited the current sophomore center Max Lorca-Lloyd.

During his time at NMH, Larson was a vital part of the 2019 New England Schools Championship in addition to being a four-year letter winner and captain during his senior season.

While four of the five new recruits come from parts of the northeastern United States, 6-foot-3 guard Reese McMullen joins Penn from Memphis, Tennessee, where he attended Christian Brothers High School.

Every year of his high school career, McMullen was a starter for his team and was named captain in three of them, which is especially impressive considering the MaxPreps National Top 25 Schools Rankings in the 2020 season- 21. That same year, McMullen was selected all-state and all-metro, in addition to all-region, which he did two more times in his career.

The other long distance player the Quakers have added besides McMullen is three-point specialist George Smith, who played at Brooks School in Massachusetts and came to Penn after finding the program a natural fit.

The first time I entered campus last June, I immediately felt at home in Penn, Smith mentionned. I love Coach Donahue and his team. My game matches their style of play as they are very selfless, they like to shoot the three point pointer and space the floor for dribbling and cutting actions.

The 6-foot-3 guard high school coach also pointed out how solid Penn was for Smith, as his defensive skills deserved attention in addition to his three-point prowess.

He’s formidable on both ends of the pitch, often keeping the top player of other teams, said Brooks head coach John McVeigh. Besides being very talented and successful, George is extraordinarily humble, hardworking and the ultimate team player. Penn suits him perfectly.

To complete the recruiting class, 6-foot-9 forward Nick Spinoso of Kellenberg Memorial High School in Long Island, NY Spinoso, whose father played college basketball at Long Island University (LIU) Post, earned Kellenberg as the second highest scorer in school history with over 1,000 points.

During his 2019-20 senior season, Spinoso averaged 22 points, 16 rebounds and five assists per game and was selected in All States as well as All-Long Island, which had also been selected as the last year. Due to the 2020-21 season being closed by COVID-19, he was unable to see playing time at Canterbury School.

“We are delighted to welcome Ed, Gus, Reese, George and Nick to Penn and our program,” said Donahue. “All of these five guys have great skills and I think they will impact our program over the next four years.