SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Toys Introduces Cool New Costumes





Spider-Man: No Path Home is possibly the Marvel movie that no one has seen a frame yet. And that’s because the third MCU movie Spidey is shrouded in mystery. Does it contain the Multiverse? (Almost certainly). Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear? (Not clear). So many questions! But Marvel hasjust revealed several products for the next film, some of which give possibly spoiler details. Here are the toys that stand out the most. Funko! Pops Funko Funko publishes a series of No way home Pop! vinyl action figures, and many of them seemingly deliver key plot points. For starters, we have an “Integrated Suit Spider-Man”, which appears to show Peter Parker doing spells. There is also a version of Doctor Strange wearing very ordinary civilian clothes with a shovel. (I guess you can’t always dress for magic shows). And there’s a black and gold spiffy Spidey costume, which is a Target exclusive. How many costumes is Peter going to have in this movie? Funko Lego Lego In terms of LEGO sets, aside from Doctor Strange’s Sanctum, one set features the new black and gold suit Spider Man fight the vulture. This appears to be our first confirmation that Michael Keaton Spider Man: Homecoming the villain will return for another battle with the wall robot. Other sets with No way home Mark feature events from previous films. But the Spidey vs. Black and Gold Vulture strongly implies that it takes place in the new movie. Marvel legends Hasbro And there are also several Marvel Legends 6 ″ figures. Including one that shows more detail on black and gold Spider Man suit. If we had to guess the reason for this costume, it would make sense for Peter to wear it, say, in a big scene with two other Spider-Men. Just to differentiate yourself. This is just our educated guess and nothing more, folks. Also among these Marvel Legends figures is a J. Jonah Jameson, who officially welcomes JK Simmons to the lineage. And there are many more Spider-Man: No Path Home toys, including action figures of Doctor Strange, MJ and Ned. Nothing for Doc Ock or Electro yet. Now where is it No way home trailer? To see the full range of Spider-Man: No Path Home products, go to Marvel.com.

