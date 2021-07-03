32-year-old woman buried in wedding dress after heart attack before big day

Tributes were paid to Jessica Morrell after her sudden tragic death (Photo: Huddersfield Examiner / MEN Media)

A bride-to-be was buried in her wedding dress after suffering cardiac arrest three months before her big day.

Jessica Morrell, 32, died suddenly at her home in Huddersfield in the arms of her mother and longtime boyfriend, whom she was due to marry in September.

Instead, his wake, attended by 75 people, was held at the same location as a luxury spa hotel and restaurant in Lepton.

Tributes were paid to Jessica by her friends and family, describing her as a force of nature.

Her mother Olga Morrell said: She was a lovely girl. From birth, my life changed.

Everything was 100 mph. She was a force of nature. She was so full of life and was living her life to the fullest.

She had a lot of self-confidence and everyone loved her.

Olga added: She had many friends from all walks of life.



Jessica with her mother Olga, who said everyone loves her (Photo: Huddersfield Examiner / MEN Media)



Jessica was set to marry her boyfriend for eight years in September (Photo: Huddersfield Examiner / MEN Media)

She spent a lot of time with friends and volunteered with seniors at Huddersfield Town Hall where they loved her.

Jessica got her wedding dress back just a week before her fatal cardiac arrest on June 1.

They said she was so excited to get married at 315 Bar and Restaurant.

Olga said: She was so excited about the wedding. She was nervous but excited. She really knew what she wanted. That’s all she dreamed of.

She had been dating her boyfriend for eight years. We buried Jessica in her wedding dress.

Her mother said countless people had been in touch to express their sadness and to say how much Jessica meant to them.



She died after suffering cardiac arrest at home (Photo: Huddersfield Examiner / MEN Media)

Former teachers sent cards to say how wonderful and caring she was.

She was a big collector of perfumes and handbags and Olga plans to donate unopened perfumes to her daughters to charity.

Friend Sharryl Hardcastle said: She was lovely. She was very bubbly and she loved her scents.

She was texting me all the time, asking if I had bought new perfumes and if I would post a picture to her.

She loved going to town hall on a Tuesday, before confinement, in a group of elderly people where she met a lot of people and took care of them.

