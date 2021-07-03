Wedding fashion moves online as brands launch more personalized, inclusive and inexpensive options

After a year in which many weddings have been postponed or moved to intimate backyard occasions, the 2021 wedding season is shaping up to be as busy as ever. But, in recent years, many brides have shunned the traditional dress shopping experience and have moved online to research and purchase their wedding dresses. As a result, several Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands have popped up to meet this new group of consumers, and some retailers have added wedding selections to their e-commerce platforms. In 2019, Vogue Business reported on the evolution of wedding dress purchases, from traditional in-store experiences to direct-to-consumer offers. “In the United States, bridal retailers have traditionally served as gatekeepers who dictate styles, hide pricing information, provide generic, even impersonal in-store experiences, and fail to offer inclusive sizes and samples. It is therefore not surprising that they [bridal retailers] are disturbed “, Noted the Vogue Business Analysis. Many online wedding retailers offer hybrid shopping options or generous return policies that overlap with physical and e-commerce shopping experiences, marketing to brides who start their research online and have no fear. think outside the box when it comes to buying Dresses.

Lace & Liberty differentiates itself with personalized DTC wedding dresses

Lace & Liberty, a San Francisco-based bridal studio, offers personalized versions of their designs. And, while brides can visit the brand’s physical showroom, Lace & Liberty offers a fully online experience. Brides schedule consultations online, share their visions with in-house designers, and are updated step by step throughout the process as their dresses are designed. Depending on the brand, the average price for a tailored dress is $ 2,000. “What we offer is a semi-couture experience at this price. ” Explain Lace & Liberty founder Danielle Wen. “Each [gown] is made personally for the bride after she orders. People want a personalized experience – upscale, real interaction with the brand. And they want to go shopping, whatever their size, people are not afraid of that anymore. But a lot of bridal shops are set up like 50 years ago. Differentiation and inclusiveness can help startups capture engagement and enthusiasm, especially when disrupting traditional industries.

Anthropologie presents plus size bridal line online and offline

The included sizing has been a “boon for e-commerce players, as brides who wear a size 12+ are 10% more likely to purchase their wedding dresses online,” according to Vogue Business. In 2020, Anthropologie, a bohemian-inspired clothing brand owned by Urban Outfitters, introduced plus size to its bridal collection. BHLDN. “The great thing about love is that everyone fits. With the launch of our inclusive size collection, we are thrilled to celebrate every bride, regardless of size,” mentionned Lori Conley, General Manager of Merchandise at BHLDN. The plus size dresses range includes over 30 dresses in sizes 0-26W. Young consumers expect brands to build inclusive sizing into their offerings. In the past, plus sizes were often relegated to the back of stores, pushing consumers to shop online. Many online brands are striving to create more link with consumers of all sizes, which Millennials and Gen Z look for when they shop. the BHLDN The “Plus Wedding Dresses” line is available online and in stores, and brides can choose virtual consultations with stylists.

Reformation is a wedding dress retailer for non-traditional brides

Many brides are not interested in traditional weddings and instead look for dresses that match a more unexpected or unique style and wedding setting. Reformation, a funky store with physical locations across the country and an online presence, added a wedding section to their e-commerce site in 2017. The irreverent brand offers sustainable and affordable selections for modern brides in a decidedly nonchalant way, declaring, “The wedding is taking place. We’re here to help with all your rescheduled weddings, runaways, impromptu Vegas ceremonies, or whatever else you get married these days. Reformation’s cheeky message, which the brand disseminates in its advertising, including on social media platforms, is likely to resonate with brides who are not interested in the typical wedding experience and feel at home. comfortable to buy a dress online.

Birdy Gray moves bridesmaid dresses online too

The founders of Birdy Gray, a bridesmaid brand that specializes in bridesmaid dresses but also sells wedding gifts and accessories, has been a bridesmaid 26 times in total. They know how expensive it can be. Hence the creation of Birdy Gray, which offers bridesmaid dresses for $ 99 or less in a range of colors and sizes. The bridal party can get up to three fabric samples to pick the perfect color and have 45 days to return dresses that don’t work. Birdy Gray’s website, in addition to emphasizing the cost and convenience of her dresses, has a portal called Bridal Studio, where shoppers can register to shop with their fellow bridesmaids, “Favorite” items and track their orders, providing personalized wedding shopping experiences.

According to Katie richards of Shiny, Birdy Gray was launched with Instagram advertising, expanded to paid search, then to Facebook and Pinterest. Birdy Gray co-founder Grace Lee said, “Every time we increased marketing spend by a few dollars, we saw more significant revenue come back. “

