Katrina Kaifs’ airy yet cute summer dress should be a staple in every girl’s closet; Yeah or Nan?

Katrina Kaif stepped out into town in a light summer dress and everything is chic and cute. Check it out

We are a fan of the celebrities who are going out and showing their street style lately. From chic coordinating ensembles to maxi dresses, Bollywood actresses are making up for lost time with their most fashionable cuts. Now that things are returning to the new normal, more and more celebrities are showing off their chic wardrobes and Katrina Kaif is the last person on the list.

The actress who was spotted in the city yesterday made a classy statement and ensured all eyes were on her. Her modest but cropped summer dress sported sleeves and a neckline while cinching her waist. The airy summer dress then flared into an A-line silhouette and cropped just above her knees to show off her long, toned legs.

The pastel dress wore her favorite print – floral and it’s no surprise that this is her must-have for any event. Besides the look, she kept the summer vibe alive by styling the look with brown strappy flats and ditching her usual heels. Leaving her brown mane in gentle waves, she covered most of her face with a black mask. From what it looks like, she even ditched her makeup to let her natural glow do the talking. We’re quite a fan of its chic but airy OOTD. What do you think ? Let us know in the comments section below.

