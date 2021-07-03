Fashion
Moorish American group I95 opposes mass policing in Wakefield
A dead end between Massachusetts Police and gunmen closed Interstate 95 north of Boston in the wee hours of Saturday morning, leading to a shelter-in-place order for two neighboring communities ended after 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police announced on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. that the nine suspects involved in the standoff were in custody, including two arrested earlier in the morning.
On-site accommodation orders for residents of Wakefield and Reading were lifted following the arrests.
What led to the deadlock on Interstate 95?
In a video posted on YouTube by the Rise of the Moors account, a man in camouflaged clothing and a helmet recorded recounting the incident, saying the men “were not breaking any laws”.
In a separate video, the man said the group “were going to our private lands to train.”
According to a WCVB report, a Massachusetts state soldier spotted two vehicles in the freeway recovery lane at around 1:30 a.m. and stopped to offer assistance to motorists.
What the soldier found, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason told the TV station were 8 to 10 men trying to refuel a vehicle. The men wore tactical-style gear and were armed with rifles and pistols, Mason said.
The soldier who answered called for reinforcements and asked the men to identify themselves.
Instead, a number of men moved around the edge of the woods with their guns, Mason said.
“They refuse to comply with orders to provide their information and lay down their weapons,” Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
Indigenous peoples of Moorish America:Rhode Island coverage in 2019
State Police tweeted around 5 a.m. that the highway was closed in both directions.
In one of the videos posted to YouTube, a member of the group said he planned to go unnoticed, refuel at the stores he was carrying in order to avoid stopping at gas stations and to “alert the public”.
Due to an ongoing investigation on Route 95 in Wakefield, Route 95 is currently closed in both directions between Lynnfield and Stoneham. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible. This is an evolving situation. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
An hour later, MSP tweeted the shelter-in-place order for the communities of Wakefield and Reading.
We have several armed people recorded on this scene on Rt 95. They refuse to comply with orders to provide their information and lay down their weapons. We ask residents of Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place at this time.
“No threats were made, but these men should be considered armed and dangerous. We ask the residents of these areas to lock their doors and stay inside their homes. A strong police presence will also be in this. area, ”the Wakefield Police Department said. wrote in a statement.
Two people were arrested on North Avenue during the WCVB broadcast at around 6:10 am Journalist Josh Brogadir said the men, who were wearing fatigues, were walking near an assembly area.
Who is L’ascension des Maures?
On its website, Rise of the Moors states that it is a non-profit organization based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Its declared mission is “Moorish Americans who are dedicated to educating the new Moors and influencing our Elders”.
According to the website, the group members are followers of Noble Drew Ali, founder of the Moorish Science Temple of America. Born in 1886, he is considered a prophet by his followers.
the The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Moorish Sovereign Citizens movement as a collection of independent organizations and isolated individuals that emerged in the early 1990s as an offshoot of the anti-government Sovereign Citizens movement, which believes that individual citizens hold sovereignty over federal authority and are independent from it. and state governments.
In their YouTube post, the group members state that they are not anti
Moorish groups have received national attention, according to an earlier Providence Journal report.
In Baltimore, a man charged with murder and arson argued he was exempt from state law. In Bethesda, Maryland, Moorish nationals have claimed a $ 6 million mansion awaiting sale. Then Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a proclamation in 2011 declaring a week in January as Moorish America Week. In 2017, a federal judge sentenced the grand sheikh of a Chicago Moorish temple to 68 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $ 3.2 million.
