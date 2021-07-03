Fashion
25 things you didn’t know about us
Double power! Tégan and Sara quin are not only part of an indie pop group together, but they are also identical twins, which gives them a whole different way of connecting with each other. Us weekly asked the couple to share 25 fun facts about themselves, from their celebrity crushes to their favorite ice cream.
Scroll down to learn more about the musicians:
1. What we love most about being gay is choosing our own families.
2. Tegan: I couldn’t live without my phone, mostly with my FaceTime friends.
3. Sara: I couldn’t live without my New Yorker subscription!
4. We don’t believe in twin telepathy, but we can read every emotion on each other’s face, so it’s kind of like reading minds.
5. Tegan: I’m so obsessed with male models and menswear that I wonder if I’m not gay.
6. Tegan: My celebrity crush is Harry Styles.
7. Sara: My celebrity crush is Kate winslet in Easttown mare. I want a zaddy guy covered in cat hair to appear and not take st.
8. Sara: My first craze was a very small apartment in LA
9. Tegan: My first craze was a $ 1,500 Diesel gray wool jacket. My debit card was declined because they thought it was fraud. I wish I had it again!
10. One thing we wish we could do separately is the interviews! No one knows who is who!
11. Another thing we like to do separately is write music. It’s easy to get stuck in one voice.
12. Tegan: My most memorable moment was a meeting Robyn at a Borders book signing in New York.
13. Sara: My starstuck moment was a meeting Marion Cotillard at the Oscars. She presented our performance and was so nice before and after.
14. The most memorable performance we have had was without a doubt the Oscars, such a moment pinches me.
15. Our most expensive show is on a VHS tape from when we were 17 playing Battle of the Bands. This is really what launched our career.
16. We played back-up guitar for several bands before winning Battle of the Bands.
17. We loved talking about our chosen family in the Visible Wireless #ProudlyVisible campaign.
18. We always love to visit Calgary, where we come from. Roots for life!
19. Our new favorite LGBT artist right now is VINCINT. It was amazing to be on his album.
20. Our most embarrassing fashion phase was when we were pure punks in high school. It was the most feminist punk look you could imagine.
21. We like to use men’s fashion to express ourselves and our stage costumes.
22. A lot of people think they were in a relationship, which is very strange because they were identical twins. Some people even ask us how we met!
23. Our favorite ice cream is the Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwiches.
24. We like to be political in everything we do. We love to make a statement.
25. were writing a memoir and delving into all of our twin powers.
