Kim Kardashian says she adhered to Vatican dress code





Kim kardashian assures worried fans that she actually followed the Vatican dress code, although she showed up in a tight lace dress. the keeping up with the Kardashians star showed a lot of skin when she visited the Vatican with Kate moss earlier this week, many of her fans wondered if the Sistine Chapel, known for its strict dress code, had let her in. Unsurprisingly, the risky photos were all a social media show, and Kim covered herself more once she got inside, explaining to social media after the fact. Kim kardashian We had the most amazing experience visiting Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing being able to see all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculpture in person, especially the works of Michelangelo in person, she wrote on Instagram. We even had the opportunity to see their private archive of dresses worn by all the popes in history., dating from the 1500s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the tour. At the end of her caption, she added, Don’t worry, I respected the dress code and fully covered inside St. Peter’s Basilica and Sistine Chapels). In her post, Kim included several photos from her visit, including walking outside with Moss and posing alongside the model inside. She also shared a photo of her entire group of tourists sitting on the stairs. in front of the altar of St. Peter’s Basilica. Kim kardashian The bodycon lace dress isn’t the only ensemble that sparked conversation when the Kardashians visited Rome. The newly-single reality TV star appears to be having the time of her life abroad, uploading yet another photo shoot to the gram after her Vatican films. Thumbs up on the Roman track, she wrote, showing off her sleek straight locks, which fell just below her famous behind. In these photos, she also wore a black mini skirt with a dragon detail on the front and a cardigan buttoned precisely to show off her cleavage and belly. She accessorized with a pair of bright red open heels and gold earrings, proving that she’s all about fashion on this trip.

