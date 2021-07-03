Pictures of the week: Jill Biden covers the August issue of Vogues

Fashion week never ends! This week we saw fall 2021 shows, resort shows, and men’s shows. But the most exciting show of the week was the return of Marc Jacobs after a year-long hiatus. Held at the New York Public Library, the highly anticipated event was one of the first major fashion shows to take place in the city since its reappearance, and the colorful outfits and bold silhouettes were certainly worth it. to be watched.

But that wasn’t the only notable comeback this week. Kendall Jenner returned to the runway in a hot pink ensemble at the Jacquemuss fall 2021 show. She’s loving the one button top lately.

Dr. Jill Biden is our star of the month for August! The First Lady and educator spoke with Jonathan Van Meter about life at the White House. For the cover, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, she wore an Oscar de la Renta floral dress and earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Princes William and Harry made a joint appearance Thursday at Kensington Palace for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana (who would have turned 60 on July 1). Today, on the occasion of what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and qualities of character that made her a force for good in the world. whole, improving countless lives, said Harry and William in a joint statement. Every day, we want her to be with us again.

Finally, Serena Williams left the first round of Wimbledon after injuring her leg on Tuesday. The seven-time Wimbledon champion was favorite to win and was naturally emotional on the pitch. I wish him a speedy recovery.