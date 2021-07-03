Massachusetts standoff that partially closed I-95 ends with 11 in custody | Massachusetts

A multi-hour standoff with a group of heavily armed men who partially closed Interstate 95 ended on Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police initially reported that nine suspects had been taken into custody, but two more were taken into custody in their vehicles later on Saturday morning.

Two suspects were hospitalized, but police said it was for pre-existing conditions that had nothing to do with the stalemate.

Christopher Mason, a state police colonel, said the suspects surrendered after police tactical teams used armored vehicles to tighten the perimeter around them.

The dead end closed part of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems over the July 4 bank holiday weekend. Authorities said the highway has been reopened and shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading have been lifted.

In Massachusetts, I-95 connects the Rhode Island line around Boston and the New Hampshire line. Wakefield is just east of the intersection of I-95 and I-93, north of Boston.

The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled up on I-95 with hazard lights on after apparently running out of fuel, authorities said at a checkpoint. hurry.

At least some of the suspects were dressed in military-style gear and armed with long guns and pistols, Mason said. He added that they were traveling to Maine from Rhode Island to train.

You can imagine that 11 gunmen standing with long guns slung on an interstate highway at two a.m. are certainly raising concerns and not complying with the gun laws we have in Massachusetts, said. Mason.

He said he understood that the suspects, who did not have a gun license, had a different view of the law.

I appreciate that point of view, he said I don’t agree with that point of view at the end of the day, but I admit he’s there.

The men refused to lay down their weapons or comply with orders, claiming to be part of a group that does not recognize our laws before flying into a wooded area, police said.

Police and prosecutors were trying to determine the charges against the members of the group.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in Woburn court on Tuesday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Marian Ryan said.

Mason said the self-proclaimed leader of the group wanted it to be known that they are not anti-government.

I think the investigation that stems from this interaction will give us a better insight into their motivation, their ideology, Mason said.

In a video posted to social media, a man who did not give his name but said he belonged to a group called Rise of the Moors, which is broadcast from I-95 in Wakefield near Exit 57.

We are not anti-government. We are not anti-police, we are not sovereign citizens, were not black identity extremists, said the man who appeared to be wearing military-style gear. As repeatedly specified to the police, we obey the laws on peaceful travel of the United States.

The group’s website says they are Moorish Americans who are dedicated to educating the new Moors and influencing our Elders.

Mason said he had no knowledge of the group, but that it was not uncommon for state police to encounter people with a sovereign citizen ideology, although he was not sure whether those involved in the dead end of Wakefield were one of them.