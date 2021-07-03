Selective Focus: North Coast Fashion by Kirsten Aune

Kirsten Aune has lived in Duluth for several years, working in textile and clothing design. She has an upcoming fashion show in her new showroom, Kirsten Aune Textiles, at 12 N. 21st Ave. W., at the heart of our Lincoln Park Craft District. It will take place on July 17, with two screenings, one at 4 p.m. and one at 5 p.m. Most of the clothing shown will be for sale or can be custom ordered. Mary Mathews, a master sewer, will model her own creations from the fabric of Aune. The showroom is stocked with household items as well as clothing, and note that you can also order custom printed fabrics by the meter there.

Here’s Kirsten talking about a love life of patterns and design:

How did you first come to this kind of work?

My childhood was strongly influenced by fabric. My mother was passionate about the sewer. His mother (my grandmother) hit the ball out of the park with its details in the clothes and quilts. She made hand-quilted king-size cathedral window quilts for each of her children. I loved looking at the different fabrics in the diamond folds. She sewed for the neighbors at night to earn extra money; her husband died when her children were young, which is why she was a single mother during the Depression. She must have accumulated various tissues from this work. She made all her children’s clothes

My mother made most of her own clothes, and a lot of my clothes and my sisters. She also made our toys, often matching the clothes she made for us. My mom took me to many fabric stores when I was a kid. I have to say I was completely bored back then, but boredom can ignite creativity. My mother never taught me to sew, but I was allowed to use her machine. When I was in college, she gave me a little Singer sewing machine that I brought with me when I moved around.

As teenagers, my best friend and I would cut out clothes and modify them, making our pants straight legs, shaping skirts and dresses. We scoured the clearance sales and I started collecting vintage clothes and fabrics, Marimekko being my favorite.

I went to School of Visual Arts At New York. I painted on paper with oil sticks and Craypas. My works were a whirlwind of patterns. The figures were life-size, always wearing crowns and rhythmic dresses in dreamy environments. Misha’s Coffee House in Alexandria, Vir., Bought some of these works a few years ago, and this year, by opening a second location, bought many more of these vintage works. The figures in these paintings are the roots of my clothing making.

What sparked my textile work and fashion happened shortly after I graduated from college. I was shopping for ties with a good friend, we were looking at the fabrics and everyone was leaning in opposite directions. My mom sent me a tie template, and I instinctively went to Pearl Paint in New York (now sadly closed) and bought Deka Textile Paint. A professor told me during a review, it is not always necessary to have your figures in the work, the essential can be there without them. I was also encouraged to work in 3D with my bosses. These influences led to a series of large wall hangings and costumes to wear. When I see my designs on people, my art sings.

I worked at the Museum of Modern Art in the 1990s after graduating from college and bonded with all of the male staff at the information desk. It was a pleasure to see them wearing them.

Do you have major influences in your work? Who are they and what are they doing?

My first inspiration was Sonia Delaunay! I have just recovered the book which was given to me in 1990. It was a French painter of Russian origin, 1885-1979. Inspired by the Modernist movement, her work spanned theater sets, interior design, bookmaking and fashion, making art a part of everyday life. I stared at the black and white photos of her wallets, her silk scarves, her vehicles with her creations, her geometric clothes and her Parisian showroom. I was also inspired by Sol Lewitt … And Bridget riley, A favorite! Also Frank Stella, whose studio was next to my first New York apartment in the West Village on Jones Street. I rummaged in his dumpster and found some paper treasures. Alexandre girard, Aase Gernes and her husband Poul (when she married him she stopped working and worked with him on his job). I saw their work for the first time in Copenhagen. While traveling in Sweden, I became familiar with Josef frank, went to the printing house in Jobbs, and in Finland Marimekko! Over the past few years I have met Gudrun Sjöden, a Swedish textile artist. Its combinations of colors and alternating patterns have inspired some of my current fashions.

What is “Duluthy” in your job? Would it be different if you lived elsewhere?

I moved here 28 years ago. At the time, however, I had a hard time selling work and figured it was only if I painted lighthouses, loons, or the lift bridge that I could earn an income. I have traveled, exhibited and taught in some Nordic countries, which has influenced my textile design. My parents collected modern Scandinavian furniture; this aesthetic has always spoken to me. There is an appreciation and revival of contemporary Scandinavian-inspired design here in Duluth as well as mid-century modern. I feel like I am integrating now more than I ever did in the past.

It can be difficult for working artists to find the time and space to work. Can you go back over what you did to resolve these issues?

I have plenty of space now, but I still take up my kitchen table for most of my sewing. I worked in spaces with no heat, out of my bed with a two-legged wall in front of me where I nailed canvas, I had nice owners who did business for me. I also lived in the Washington Studios apartment for ten years and had a living / working space. A few years ago I contacted Mayor Larson because it was very difficult to find affordable studios. I was very vocal and searched for a long time until the stars aligned with the space I have now. It’s always very hard, very unhappy and I wish our culture would embrace the artists’ need for affordable space or free workspaces. Time is always an issue, time and money too! I ask for artist grants and I have a few patrons who help me. I opened Kirsten Aune Textiles in Lincoln Park last Halloween and focused on affordable products. It has helped with COVID. I was made redundant, I got unemployment and a lot of time. Many artists have devoured this time to create like me to the max!