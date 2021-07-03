Marks and Spencers 150 fools for KateMiddletons 1,500 designer dress





Want to dress like royalty? Marks and Spencer is here for you. Heads were turning at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2017, where Kate Middleton was stunned in a green dahlia-print dress by French designer Marcel Rochas. The dress is a dark green silk midi dress, with a high neck, fitted waist and flowing skirt. For us mere mortals, the Rochas dress is just a little off budget, at around 1,500. But this new M&S collection may have just saved the summer, releasing a lookalike dress for only 150, Hello Magazine reports. READ MORE:Kate Middleton fan shares ‘magical’ moment she met Duchess chasing Louis in Hyde Park





(Image: M&S)

The most recent collection is M&S Phase Eight, which is defined by its versatile neutral tones, delicate details and eye-catching prints. The Phase Eight floral dress is a green color to match Kates, with striking white flowers and a mid-drop skirt. It swaps the Kates round neckline for a V-neck and swaps the short sleeves for wide straps that stand out. The lookalike dress is online only, available in sizes 8-18 and is currently in stock on the site.





(Image: M&S)

The Duchess is known for her style, often sporting belted dresses, A-line cuts and sleek blazers. She has previously been spotted in Alexander McQueen and Catherine Walker. If you want to complete the look, the Duchess styled her Rochas dress with her 125 Monica Vinader Mermaid thread earrings And Nu Fern LK Bennett 195 heels. And that’s not the only green floral number available to add to your wardrobe, the collection is home to plenty of other floral dresses for the summer heat. the Belted round neck floral midi dress is embellished with a belt and a buckle, while the floral v-neck maxi dress features long flowing sleeves and a pink and green floral print. If you’re looking to dress like the Duchess of Cambridge, but your pennies have miraculously disappeared since the world opened up again, M&S is the place for you this summer.

