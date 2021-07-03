Fashion
Style Notes: Home Heroes, Seaside Shopping, and the Best Party Dresses to Hire for Your Next Big Event
Couture is something Irish designer Cleo Prickett excels at, and her sympathetic use of Irish tweeds makes her a true contemporary heroine.
Recently, Cleo set out to create a form of men’s jacket suitable for women. I was looking for and was inspired by a velvet jacket belonging to my father, which I wore to a wedding a year ago. I really liked the shape with a vintage style cuff that goes up to a point and the collar goes down and sinks into it sort of, says Cleo.
Capturing cute touches, like a clean and stylish welt pocket (hidden from view) and one-button closure, the Yaddi Jacket (main image) debuts this month in a limited edition.
I just think it’s the perfect mens jacket for women because it has the right amount of boxing you want to look like a mens jacket but when a woman puts it on it looks like a womens jacket, so she has a nice balance of the two, explains Cleo.
The jacket, priced at 590, has been crafted in a 100-piece sage green wool tweed from Magee and comes with a sash in the same fabric, so you can create a totally different look by tightening it.
I only have enough fabric to make eight of these jackets, but I’m also going to make a special for Beautiful South in Rathmines, in a beige chevron, says Cleo, whose filming was done at Jamestown Bog in Bohermeen, near at her home in the county. Meath.
Also new this season, Cleo designed the Clayo Dress (590) in luxury coral fine wool, sourced from Savile Row and featuring a bold puff sleeve and a full, flowing skirt. Her new bespoke skirt (390) is in midweight peacock green combed wool with a front fly, fitted waist, side seam pocket and slit. I particularly like his addition of rubber bands, a genius gesture in my book. Since confinement, we have all appreciated how elasticity is our friend, at any age.
I think adding elastic helps sell things because women can see themselves wearing pieces for a long time whether they lose or gain weight so its added versatility. cleoprickett.com
Rental possibilities
You would swear that Carrie Johnson (née Symonds) reinvented the sustainable fashion wheel of how people have become so giddy with her penchant for renting clothes.
OK, so the sight of the Tory Party bride, the British Prime Minister walking down a cathedral aisle in a 45 hire dress was a bit unusual when you look at her predecessors, but Carrie is a decidedly modern woman with a long-standing interest in leasing My wardrobe HQ.
I thought her Christos Costarellos dress which would normally have cost 2,870 to buy was a stroke of genius. I didn’t like the rental dress for the G7 summit so much.
Aside from the obvious savings, this sends a very positive message for post-containment dressing, not that we need any encouragement in Ireland as rental has been dynamic here.
I recently reported how Brown Thomas was going to introduce a rental service, and US subscription-based company Rent the Runway predicts that 20% of the fashion market will be leased by 2025. While its all-important tech engine room is Galway-based Rent the Runway service is not yet available here.
After the lockdown, Irish fashion rental service Rag Revolution is seeing a tenfold increase in its pre-pandemic number.
Founder Edel Lyons sold off some looks during the lockdown and is back with some exciting new brands including Rotate, Rixo, Reformation, Self-Portrait, Needle & Thread and Olivia Rubin to name a few.
Edels’ rental prices start from 49.99 for three days. The flagship pink dressis from Rotate and costs $ 79.99 to rent for three days, but you can also rent it for seven days for $ 99.99, which is pretty handy if you’ve got a vacation outfit in mind.
Other little gems I spotted were a yellow off-the-shoulder dress from Sleeper, which is 69.99 to rent for three days, and a purple corset style from La Semaine (59.99).
Rag Revolution is launching a luxury reseller marketplace, where brands can sell excess inventory and customers can also sell their pre-loved designer items to each other.
Edel said that next October, the innovative start-up will launch a fashion tech product that will help tackle some of the fashion industry’s most polluting and costly problems.theragrevolution.com
Shopping by the sea
Meet award-winning textile designer Aoife Mullane today (July 3) as she hosts a day of fashion accessories and interior sales at the Milan & Co boutique on Florence Road in Bray.
It will sell metal headbands (65), pouches (60-99), silk headbands (29) and masks (23). There will also be interior parts for sale.aoifemullane.ie; @milancoboutique
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.ie/style/style-notes-homespun-heroes-seaside-shopping-and-the-best-party-dresses-to-rent-for-your-next-big-event-40598006.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboratio[email protected]