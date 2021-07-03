Style Notes: Home Heroes, Seaside Shopping, and the Best Party Dresses to Hire for Your Next Big Event

Couture is something Irish designer Cleo Prickett excels at, and her sympathetic use of Irish tweeds makes her a true contemporary heroine.

Recently, Cleo set out to create a form of men’s jacket suitable for women. I was looking for and was inspired by a velvet jacket belonging to my father, which I wore to a wedding a year ago. I really liked the shape with a vintage style cuff that goes up to a point and the collar goes down and sinks into it sort of, says Cleo.

Capturing cute touches, like a clean and stylish welt pocket (hidden from view) and one-button closure, the Yaddi Jacket (main image) debuts this month in a limited edition.

To close



Cleo Prickett Charcoal Coat, 690, cleoprickett.com Cleo Prickett Charcoal Coat, 690, cleoprickett.com

I just think it’s the perfect mens jacket for women because it has the right amount of boxing you want to look like a mens jacket but when a woman puts it on it looks like a womens jacket, so she has a nice balance of the two, explains Cleo.

The jacket, priced at 590, has been crafted in a 100-piece sage green wool tweed from Magee and comes with a sash in the same fabric, so you can create a totally different look by tightening it.

I only have enough fabric to make eight of these jackets, but I’m also going to make a special for Beautiful South in Rathmines, in a beige chevron, says Cleo, whose filming was done at Jamestown Bog in Bohermeen, near at her home in the county. Meath.

To close



Cleo Prickett ‘Clayo’ dress, 590, cleoprickett.com Cleo Prickett ‘Clayo’ dress, 590, cleoprickett.com

Also new this season, Cleo designed the Clayo Dress (590) in luxury coral fine wool, sourced from Savile Row and featuring a bold puff sleeve and a full, flowing skirt. Her new bespoke skirt (390) is in midweight peacock green combed wool with a front fly, fitted waist, side seam pocket and slit. I particularly like his addition of rubber bands, a genius gesture in my book. Since confinement, we have all appreciated how elasticity is our friend, at any age.

I think adding elastic helps sell things because women can see themselves wearing pieces for a long time whether they lose or gain weight so its added versatility. cleoprickett.com

Rental possibilities

To close



Rag Revolution Rotate Rental Dress Rag Revolution Rotate Rental Dress

You would swear that Carrie Johnson (née Symonds) reinvented the sustainable fashion wheel of how people have become so giddy with her penchant for renting clothes.

OK, so the sight of the Tory Party bride, the British Prime Minister walking down a cathedral aisle in a 45 hire dress was a bit unusual when you look at her predecessors, but Carrie is a decidedly modern woman with a long-standing interest in leasing My wardrobe HQ.

I thought her Christos Costarellos dress which would normally have cost 2,870 to buy was a stroke of genius. I didn’t like the rental dress for the G7 summit so much.

Aside from the obvious savings, this sends a very positive message for post-containment dressing, not that we need any encouragement in Ireland as rental has been dynamic here.

I recently reported how Brown Thomas was going to introduce a rental service, and US subscription-based company Rent the Runway predicts that 20% of the fashion market will be leased by 2025. While its all-important tech engine room is Galway-based Rent the Runway service is not yet available here.

To close



Rag Revolution La Semaine Dress, 59.99 for three days, theragrevolution.com Rag Revolution La Semaine Dress, 59.99 for three days, theragrevolution.com

After the lockdown, Irish fashion rental service Rag Revolution is seeing a tenfold increase in its pre-pandemic number.

Founder Edel Lyons sold off some looks during the lockdown and is back with some exciting new brands including Rotate, Rixo, Reformation, Self-Portrait, Needle & Thread and Olivia Rubin to name a few.

Edels’ rental prices start from 49.99 for three days. The flagship pink dressis from Rotate and costs $ 79.99 to rent for three days, but you can also rent it for seven days for $ 99.99, which is pretty handy if you’ve got a vacation outfit in mind.

To close



Rag Revolution Dress ‘Sleeper’, 69.99 for three days, ragrevolution.com Rag Revolution Dress ‘Sleeper’, 69.99 for three days, ragrevolution.com

Other little gems I spotted were a yellow off-the-shoulder dress from Sleeper, which is 69.99 to rent for three days, and a purple corset style from La Semaine (59.99).

Rag Revolution is launching a luxury reseller marketplace, where brands can sell excess inventory and customers can also sell their pre-loved designer items to each other.

Edel said that next October, the innovative start-up will launch a fashion tech product that will help tackle some of the fashion industry’s most polluting and costly problems.theragrevolution.com

Shopping by the sea

To close



Aoife Mullane hand-printed cushions in luxurious velvet with feather padding, 50cm, 195 Aoife Mullane hand-printed cushions in luxurious velvet with feather padding, 50cm, 195

Meet award-winning textile designer Aoife Mullane today (July 3) as she hosts a day of fashion accessories and interior sales at the Milan & Co boutique on Florence Road in Bray.

To close



Aoife Mullane silver clutch, 60, aoifemullane.ie Aoife Mullane silver clutch, 60, aoifemullane.ie

It will sell metal headbands (65), pouches (60-99), silk headbands (29) and masks (23). There will also be interior parts for sale.aoifemullane.ie; @milancoboutique