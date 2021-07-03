11 Arrested in an armed deadlock by the roadside in Massachusetts





Eleven suspects were taken into custody on Saturday after a long standoff between Massachusetts police officers and a group of gunmen in tactical gear who claimed to be part of an American Moorish group. Massachusetts State Police said at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday a state soldier pulled over to check on two vehicles that had pulled into the Highway 95 emergency escape route. in Wakefield. The men filled their gas tanks with their own fuel and appeared to be carrying military tactical gear and weapons. Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said when the group failed to provide firearms identification and permits as requested, the soldier called for backup. The dead end eventually moved to the timberline by the highway without any shots being fired. At around 10:15 am, police arrested nine of the men involved. Two suspects were taken away earlier, around 8 a.m. All of the men surrendered without incident, Col. Mason said, and a number of firearms were seized.

I attribute the success of this resolution to both patience, professionalism and partnership, he said. Ultimately, we have the desired result, which is a safe resolution. According to Colonel Mason, the men involved in the standoff say they are part of a group called Rise of the Moors. They describe themselves as Moorish Americans dedicated to the education of the new Moors and the influence of our Elders, according to the group’s site. Their self-proclaimed leader wanted to make known their ideology is not anti-government, said the colonel. Our survey will allow us to better understand what is their motivation, what is their ideology. He said the group was traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for training. We are not anti-government, said a man early on Saturday morning live on the group’s YouTube channel. The man, who was wearing military-style gear, went on to explain that the group had stopped to refuel their cars with gasoline cans to avoid making unnecessary stops while carrying guns . The man also said they were heading to their private land. We don’t intend to be hostile, we don’t intend to be aggressive, he added later. We are not anti-government, we are not anti-police, we are not sovereign citizens and we are not black identity extremists.

We are foreign nationals, another member of the group shouted from the background. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a Moorish sovereign citizen movement emerged in the early 1990s. It is an offshoot of the anti-government. sovereign citizens movement, which believes that individual citizens hold sovereignty and are independent of the authority of federal and state governments. It is not known what affiliation the Rise of the Moors may have, if any, with this movement.

