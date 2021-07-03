The Beauty Tricks You Must Try Right Now, According to Top Fashions Makeup Artists

Hot girls’ summer is here, and you’ve already started thinking about ways to update your look: choppy bangs, a blunt bob, or even streaks. Bella hadid.

But where do you start when it comes to makeup? What colors, textures and styles will give you that fun and fresh vacation look, even if the trip is uncertain? How do we want to present ourselves to the world when lockdown restrictions finally ease? For inspiration, we asked the industry’s top makeup artists for their go-to summer looks.

1. Raol Alexandria, Global makeup artist for Valentino Beauty

Right now I’m obsessed with roses. i love to see layup [contouring the face using blush] with variations of red and pink. I like to mix pink with blue-blue ombre, pink blush and a red lip. Full [fashion photographer] The moment Guy Bourdin is my thing. I like to create a nice gradient effect with pink, blue and purple. I love seeing gradients, doing a matte and then using the iridescent topper we have in the Valentino Eye Palette. I like to put a thin metallic coat over any strong shade I work with. I also like a shiny lid and a strong lip.

2. Isamaya FFrench, Global Beauty Director for Burberry

The lips will come back in force. Bright, sparkling, metallic colors, anything that calls attention to what was covered up last year!

3. Lauren Parsons, Global makeup consultant for Carolina Herrera Beauty

Trends are definitely changing, heavier and more obvious makeup is disappearing and everyone is looking to experiment with makeup, but in a wearable way. I’m in what I call the reverse app at the moment; instead of starting with my base, I start with my eyebrows and eyes to create definition first.

You quickly realize that you have to put in half the corrector that you would have done if you had started in a more traditional way, and less is really more in this case. I love it. It also means that because your base is lighter and super youthful, you can play with your eyes and lips. I kiss fully as I come out of my cocoon of confinement like a butterfly. My current choice has been a groomed brow, curled mascara lashes, and a vibrant yet sophisticated red or pink lipstick that’s perfectly applied.

4. Thomas de Kluyver, Global makeup consultant for Gucci Beauty

I tend not to focus too much on the trends and always encourage people to do what makes them feel good instead, that’s the most beautiful thing for me. However, I see people adopting a more natural skin finish. It’s a look that I love and I feel like it never goes out of style by applying the foundation where it’s needed instead of all over and letting the skin shine. Maybe highlight it with a bit of natural gloss, like Gucci clat De Beaut Light Effect. I love when people dab their eyelids a bit instead of wearing eye shadow it’s so fresh and easy to wear. I love to shine and shine all over right now, especially the glossy lips in soft colors. My favorite tones are natural peaches and light pinks, but I’m also obsessed with burnt orange.

5. Lynsey Alexander, Make-up artist for Erdem and MGSM

MSGM 2022 Resort Courtesy of MSGM

More than ever, makeup must be used to express yourself: dare and play with it. You can always erase it and start over. I love the color clashes on the face. For example, a bright red matte lip with a soft lilac wash over the eyes is a modern and cool way to wear color. The trick is to keep your foundation light and natural because if you wear a heavy base it will immediately date this type of makeup. Have a bold focus and let the other colors become soft, translucent accents. For example, a bold blue eyeliner with a peachy, creamy cheek and lip looks stunning, and you can play around with glossy textures as well.

6. Erin parsons, Global makeup artist for Maybelline

I love it when people express themselves through beauty. Glowing skin is always great in the summer. I contour with a liquid or cream bronzer to keep the sun glow and highlight the highlights of the face. Lose the heavy powder for the summer. I also like Eternal Blush KVD mixed with bronzer for an emphasized effect. For the lips, think of fun pops of color with a colorful effect, but also add gloss on top for a popsicle look.

Experimenting with colors on the eyes is also good matte, glitter, shimmery or metallic, the possibilities are endless. This summer, it’s all about having fun and not taking makeup too seriously.

7. Val Garland, Global Makeup Director for LOral Paris

From apple to forest, the biggest color trend right now is all shades of green. One cat eyeliner look is no longer enough for the latest social media trend of scaffold liner. What is that? It is a reinvented colorful graphic lining where it is a contrasting or complementary parallel line in two different colors. How to register? Just the wing! Draw your first wing, then make sure your second liner is right above it, or for contrast, leave space for a floating shape.

8. Diane kendal, Make-up artist for Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs Beauty

I’ve been playing around with a lot of colors lately, from pinks and oranges to blues and greens, a lot of different textures from matte to metallic and, of course, a lot of gorgeous dewy skin. This summer, the trend will explore the playfulness of makeup, a bold lip color ranging from fuchsia pink to orange flecks, gorgeous bold eyes with metallic blues and emerald greens and rust, while cheeks have a glow. healthy using bright pink and orange red bursting bronzer creams or powders.

9. Lucie Pica, Beauty creation advisor and makeup artist

It is important to work on the skin like a canvas before working on the makeup. For me what works best is Vintners Daughter Active Botanical Serum to hydrate the skin and create a natural glow. To create a cool summer glow with a light tan and tan look, I like to use Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint or a translucent tinted moisturizer in a darker shade to give you that complexion you’ve just left.

I like to use a light bronzer on the bridge of the nose, high on the apple of the cheeks, a little on the forehead and on the sides of the cheek, so you are not in contour but it looks like you are on the sun for a bit. I also like to use balm textures, what I really like are products to use everywhere, so a tinted balm that you can use on your lips, cheeks and eyes. Its moisturizer, and it shines and reflects light, so you have a monochromatic look. It’s more of a feeling than makeup.

ten. Mata marille, Make-up artist and founder of Mata Labs

The current beauty trend I’m in right now is using orange blush as a contour, it immediately warms up your face and makes your makeup look more natural. Well, you will definitely see a trend in the combination of lip liner and lip gloss. It’s a timeless look among our generation and it’s a statement in itself.

11. Hannah murray, Global Artistic Director of Bobbi Brown

Everyone desperately wants to be more playful with their makeup after this past year, but they still favor a more streamlined, minimalist beauty. I love using futuristic metallics on the lids to create a bold but beautiful effect; think 1990s Kate Moss with silvery cream eyeshadow over her eyes, black gel eyeliner in the waterline, paired with spa-like cool skin and a subtle tint on the lips (Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint is perfect for this).

A bold, punk graphic eyeliner in unexpected bright colors is another trend that I like. It sounds cheerful and upbeat, but it lends a cool attitude to your look. I also feel a return to beautifully red cheeks. Color of the cheeks Tom Ford in Ravish is a minea favorite a perfect mix of pure and naughty. Keep the rest of the look simple, the emphasis should be on the cheeks and a complementary color on the lips to match.

12. Miranda Joyce, Make-up artist for Miu Miu, Matty Bovan and Richard Quinn

The biggest tendency will be not to follow the trends. Play, experiment, free yourself from the rules. Fill in the eyebrows to make them full and childish or bleach them to create more space for the eye color. Use reds and pinks lightly mixed on the eyes or take an eye pencil and get creative lines, dots, dashes, whatever works for you. Look at the bands from the 1970s and 1980s. Don’t copy the whole look, just take an idea and make it your own. Seeking symmetry and perfection has never been my thing. Change it to suit your mood.

