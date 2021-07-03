Tried on Matalan 18’s must-have summer dress and figured out why everyone is so desperate to buy it- Elle May Rice

Matalan shoppers went crazy for a gorgeous midi dress they spotted online this week – so I tried it on to see what it was.

Now that the warmer weather has arrived, shoppers have searched for the best clothes and accessories on social media.

This week, Matalan buyers spotted its Bardot dress with small flowers on Instagram and were quick to share their love in the comments below.

READ MORE: Primark’s Summer Dress 18 Receives ‘So Many Compliments’ From Buyers

While some were divided on what color of dress they would choose – pink or blue – others claimed to need both.

The dress was praised as beautiful and gorgeous by buyers – so I took a trip to my local Low to see if it lived up to the hype.

While I could only find the pink version of the dress in the Matalans Williamson Square store, it stood out from the other less vibrant clothes around it.

the Bardot dress with small flowers is made from a soft viscose fabric and features flowing short sleeves and an elasticated waistband for added shape. The pink dress also features small white and green flowers and a ruffled hem.







(Image: Echo of Liverpool)



There were only a few of the dresses left in the store, so it’s clearly popular already. I took the dress in a size 14 and left.

The fabric of the dress was soft and looked a lot more expensive than it was. It was a bit thinner, so I was worried it was transparent.

The fit of the dress was much looser than I expected and I probably could have gone down a size and still felt comfortable.

The material was pleasant to the touch and didn’t itch or cling in an unwanted way – a definite plus.

The gathered elastic at the top of the dress was a great addition by the designer as it ensured that the dress stayed exactly where it was intended.

While I’m sure the dress could have been described as midi for all of those taller people, I’m only 5ft 4 and the dress touched my ankles. It didn’t particularly bother me as it’s quite floppy, but if you’re only short and want a midi dress, this might not be the one for you.

On the other hand, I loved the shape that the dress gives thanks to its elasticated waistband. I tried on the dress with sandals and sneakers to see what would work – the answer is both! I would definitely wear it for a casual day in the garden or for a drink with friends.

We all love to see photos from the past and now you can view thousands of photos taken as early as 1878 in our Memory Lane Online Archives. It’s free to see. All you need to do is enter your postcode and you will be presented with historical photographs of the area you live in. CLICK HERE to view the archives.

I also saved the best for last. Arms. I’m someone who really can’t stand his arms and the more they are covered, the better, personally. But in the summer it’s hard to find cute clothes that not only fit well, are breathable and cover my arms as well.

The new Matalans summer dress ticked all the right boxes for me, but the flowing half sleeve was definitely the icing on the cake for me.

Now I just have to hunt down the blue version.

Matalans Bardot dress with small flowers is priced at 18 and is available in pink or blue.