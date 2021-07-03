Heliena Walton Brings Unique Businesses to San Juan Bautista

Notably Noble Co. opens as a companion store to its success Thanksful Co.

Notably Noble Co. a men’s clothing store in San Juan Bautista, held its smooth opening. For founder Heliena Walton, 47, this is the last step in finding permanent accommodation for a store she has wanted to own since she was a teenager.

And for Walton, this is another company to add to the list of successful businesses she has founded or managed. From cleaning and construction services to education and a series of storefronts, Walton has been building businesses since his teens and now has two stores in downtown San Juan Bautista.

I started my first business with my best friend, Tina Etheridge, when I was 16, she said. We wanted to open a men’s clothing store and we needed funds to make it happen, something that wouldn’t cost much to start. We started a cleaning service called Tidy Queens – if you want the best, forget the rest. Call on royalty, were the queens of cleanliness.

This was the start of a series of twists and turns that seemed to take Walton away from his goal of creating Notably Noble Co. The detours included starting his own business in the management of construction and running the charter school that they attended. their children.

After the charter school closed, I started working in San Juan Bautista, she said. My uncle, Dante Bains, told me he was opening a store and asked me to help him. When I made it work his wife Patricia took it over and it became Ms Bs Z Place. I still had construction management work going on, but I was finally able to set up my men’s store on Third Street.

The In Style store was an immediate success. Walton decided to expand to the neighboring location, which led to the closure of the store she had worked so hard to create.

I ran this store for seven years, she says. We did very well, so the idea was to have a sister store right next door with women’s products. We were going to break down the wall between them, but there was a lot of asbestos that complicated things. The reduction took a long time and I had a lot of inventory in stock, so I opened a new In Style store at Cannery Row in Monterey. I started doing jazz shows and festivals, which brought in more money than the store.

At a turning point for his business, a seller of Stetson Hats offered her a money back guarantee if she invested $ 5,000 in his hats and they didn’t sell them, he would personally buy them back.

It catapulted me into doing shows and opened up a whole new world to me, she said. But I broke my ankle and had to shut down all of my businesses because I didn’t have the staff to keep them open.

Looking for a fresh start after his recovery, a conversation with Bains got him back to work and taking over Red Barn Antiques at 300 Third Street. Bains offered her a 50-50 split on sales, but she saw a lot more potential for the building.

It occurred to me that this space is so big that we need to do more, she said. We have started to convert it into a convention center and offices. But I wanted to open another store. I had the idea of ​​creating a men’s workwear store to complement a housing project that my family was developing for people deprived of their rights.

Walton was starting to plan for the new store when his hard work began to take its toll. In 2019, her doctor warned her that she needed to relax.

It really woke me up and enlightened me, she said. I remember coming home and seeing a sign saying Thank you on my wall. I thought about how thankful I was that the doctor stopped me where I was and made me think about my health in a different way. Even though I had orders for the men’s store, I shifted gears and created Thank you Co. to get people to think more about how to keep their bodies in harmony and intact, because that was something that I was missing myself.

The store offers a full line of health and beauty items such as organic teas, lip balms, aromatherapy products, soaps, skin creams, immunity boosters and edibles at CBD. The emphasis is on small brand items that are non-toxic, organic, and sustainable.

Everything was hand picked for a reason, she said. We take the time to research and identify new products to bring to people so that they can see that there is a difference between going to Walmart and going to a small town store with a goal.

It’s an easy place to come in and have fun, said Waltons daughter Essence, who has worked at Thankful Co. for two years. It’s an amazing place to work and you get really product savvy. I tell customers that we use the products in order to evaluate them, so we really get to know what we are selling.

Thankful Co. was successful, but the idea of ​​a men’s store remained at the forefront of Heliena’s mind. She tried selling a few products for men, but decided it didn’t fit the theme of the store.

It didn’t resonate with customers, she said. I still didn’t want to give up on the idea, so I decided to move these things to a smaller space where they could be accommodated. I found the name Notably Noble Co., which is a variation of my husband’s name, William Noble Bronson, and really resonated with me.

The store has such items as shower soaps, shaving creams, skin care products, clothing, and of course the Stetson and Panama hats that she has been so successful in selling before.

Our clothing line comes from independent manufacturers in places like Turkey, she said. All our health products are vegan and from organic farming. There are criteria for sellers who want to bring products into my store, so we support artisans and small businesses who do it right. I think it’s a service industry and it’s our responsibility to make sure people have access to quality products at an affordable price.

Thankful Co. and Notably Noble Co. reflect this concern. The stores are bright and welcoming, filled with fine products, unique gift ideas and exotic aromas. Walton takes pride in finding merchandise that is unusual but very suitable for home use or as gifts.

From the start, I had a heart for people and a love for showing people something different, she said. It’s not just about making money, it’s about taking care of our customers and the people those customers will attract.

The store had its pre-opening in early April and Walton intends to have it fully stocked by September, when it plans to hold its grand opening.

