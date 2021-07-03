Turkey Leg Huts’ new dress code sparks social media fury





Third Ward’s hugely popular Turkey Leg Hut on Friday announced it will be implementing a new dress code that many critics have called racist. The restaurant announced its new dress code in a now-deleted post on its Instagram account, and the rules are surprisingly strict for the laid-back venue. In addition to rules such as all parts of the body to be completely covered and no swimsuits, the new dress code also prohibits exposed underwear such as sports bras and panties, and clothing displaying obscene language. Shortly after the publication of this new policy on social media, Twitter burst into a fury, causing the name of restaurants on the platform to trend through Saturday morning. Many users denounced politics as racist, and recalled the story of how dress codes have been used to exclude people of color from spaces like restaurants for years. And because it’s Twitter, there was no shortage of jokes about how people would dress when they walked to Turkey Leg Hut to feast on crayfish-stuffed turkey thighs: A place called Turkey Leg Hut posted this dress code on their Instagram page. I have attended weddings with more casual dress codes. pic.twitter.com/9adWN8dsr8 The Hoarse Whisper (@TheRealHoarse) July 3, 2021 Shortly after the controversy broke out, the Turkey Leg Hut deleted its original post and replaced with an updated dress code that is a bit more relaxed, but still prevent clients from wearing overly baggy / sagging pants and note that shorts should cover your entire bottom while prohibiting distressed or ripped clothing that is too revealing. Please be aware that we are a family owned restaurant serving all ages from children to adults daily and this dress code in place was necessary to ensure that all parties, from our guests to our staff, were dressed appropriately in our establishment, indicates the updated message. We are not a club, we are a family restaurant and we will continue to maintain our standards by welcoming everyone to Turkey Leg Hut. Comments on this post and all Turkey Leg Huts Instagram posts have been disabled. In a statement provided to the press on Saturday afternoon, Nakia Price said the decision to implement a dress code came after the restaurant received complaints from diners about people’s dress choices. It’s unfortunate that we even have to fix this or implement a dress code, part of the price statement reads. Our dress code policy is not intended to target or offend anyone, but rather to provide our customers with an acceptable dress code, so that all customers and staff feel comfortable in our establishment. The Turkey Leg Hut has been and always will be an inclusive restaurant for all and we will continue to consider the contribution of all guests to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and our guests. The Turkey Leg Hut is of course no stranger to controversy. In February, co-owner Lyndell Price was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting a man with a pistol at the next Third Ward bar, Savoy Ice House. This case is still pending. In 2020, co-founder Nakia Price and investor Steven Price sued each other, alleging theft and financial misconduct. The previous year, the restaurant had been sued by its neighbors in the Third Quarter, who claimed that the noxious smoke from the restaurant was polluting the neighborhood. The litigation between Price and Rogers is still pending, while the lawsuit brought by residents of the Third Ward has been dropped. Update, 2:53 p.m.: This post has been updated to include a statement posted by Turkey Leg Hut co-owner Nakia Price.

