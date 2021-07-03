Fashion
In this America, a man’s pursuit of justice trumps a woman’s safety | Letter from your editor
Why is a man ripping my clothes off?
Stop resisting!
Has an armed gang ever stormed into your room, beat you and ripped your clothes off, all while punishing you for trying to protect yourself? You can see this happening in the new batch of videos released by the state attorney general’s office as part of the ongoing investigation into New Jersey’s only prison for inmates.
The band of officers … those who want you to know that they are fed up with always being portrayed as bad guys – equipped with video cameras for a night raid on inmates’ cells, seeking to inflict a certain terror on women who did not show them the proper respect.
See the documentary report by our SP Sullivan, Joe atmonavage and Blake nelson to see how the officers lied and covered each other up after the January attack. So far, 10 officers are charged (eight are male) and the prison is targeted for closure.
Why didn’t we get these videos earlier? Because one of the guards involved believed that the broadcast of the footage they or they recorded would violate his constitutional rights.
When men seek personal justice, women pay the price.
In Newark, Shanetta williams felt pretty good about himself having bought a home – eager to move to a predominantly black neighborhood once the contractors finished the work there.
Then random men decided the place was theirs, claiming it in the name of a scam disguised as a sovereign citizen movement. They said the house was part of an ancestral domain linked to an Afro-centric extremist group – a simple con artist dressed in a bunch of nonsense about the man’s personal freedom.
It all sounded like a joke until the day in June when Williams found out the locks had changed and saw a man walk past her in her own house, with four other men threatening her. It took a SWAT team to remove the man from the Williams house.
Why did the men choose his house? Because they’re crooks, and because Williams is a woman and when women have something men want, they use it. There is no equal justice for women.
Do not believe me ?
Consider two bewildering examples from Pennsylvania of how the law punishes women seeking justice for sexual assault.
Firstly, a former Gettysburg College student, now in her mid-twenties, learned that a man who raped her in 2013 – no really, he texted her last year saying So I raped you – finally faces an arrest warrant.
It only took several years, a lost rape kit and the victim, Shannon Keeler, go see a journalist with her story so that the police and prosecutors will bother trying to make a case.
And oh yeah – Bill Cosby freed man released from prison after PA State Supreme Court overturned sexual assault conviction, thanks to legal technicality caused either by an outright bad lawyer or by a system that assumed that an old blind man had been in prison long enough. Or more likely, both.
So we’re heading into the Independence Day long weekend after a week that hasn’t been so good for American women. We have the triumph of South Jerseys Carli Lloyd, in search of her third Olympic gold medal with the United States National Women’s Football Team.
And there is an Olympian ShaCarri Richardson, who was forced out of the 100-meter race she was supposed to dominate, because she smoked weed – in Oregon, where cannabis is completely legal – while dealing with the grief of learning from a reporter that her birth mother has died.
If that’s not enough, catch up Britney spears, which remains under the eyes and the thumb of his father in a summary legal guardianship that at least Miss Dionne Warwick described as thirteen years of bondage.
We cannot find enough ways to punish women for their success. But at least do we know they were free?
