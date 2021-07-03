Firefighters save wedding dress from massive construction fire in Utah





SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) A wedding dress remains unharmed after braving hell in utah, according to the Unified Fire Authority. On June 16, a three-alarm fire gripped a construction site in Millcreek, in Salt Lake County, prompting more than 60 firefighters and the US Department of Defense to clear the scene and investigate the cause. As the fire raged, the flames spread through a nearby shopping center, causing damage to a few stores in the area, one of the stores being Jung’s Alterations. Wedding crashers: Guests face off against men accused of drinking beer and hitting groom

The boutique was also where Millcreek resident Diana Goedhart dropped off her wedding dress for some adjustments, unaware of what would happen a day later. “I’m getting married in a little over a week and my wedding dress was being altered and I had to get it back today. I had my hair done yesterday and they said there had been this huge fire, ”Goedhart said. Officials say Goedhart watched the flames pass through the shopping site, initially feeling grief for store owners and residents in the area. She then went to the alteration shop to retrieve her dress, where she discovered several roads were closed and realized how close the fire was to the workshop. good heart says UFA, at that moment, she quickly realized a potential loss: her wedding dress. I got very anxious, I thought to myself, what if my dress was on fire too? I stopped and talked to Captain Jen, and she said that, you know, the businesses were in bad shape, but there might be a chance my dress survived, ”the bride-to-be said. Woman fakes own marriage to get revenge on ex: I don’t want to talk about how much I spent

Realizing the possibility of finding a brand new wedding dress seven days before her big day, Goedhart claimed she “cried and panicked.” “I had all of my friends, mom’s friends, trying to find me new wedding dresses,” Goedhart said. But Goedhart didn’t know, after hearing her story, UFA dispatched six firefighters to the fire-damaged store and discovered the wedding dress in mint condition. “They came out with my dress in its beautiful pink plastic bag. I don’t think I’ve ever jumped so high or been so excited, ”she exclaimed. The bride-to-be emphasized her gratitude, appreciation and support for the Unified fire authority team and adds that they made her wedding more than memorable.

