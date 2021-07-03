Dramatically Redmen Dominate Gloucester in Intense Battle | Sports

GLOUCESTER You couldn’t have tried to script this ending. You could never have prepared for something like this.

At the end of the day, it’s all about reactions, head play and athleticism, and those three ingredients helped Sam Perkins and the Redmen defeat Gloucester, 4-3, in the final game of the semi-final of the division 2 North. Friday at Gloucester High School.

Leading 4-2 until the last of the seventh, Tewksbury needed three strikeouts to close the book on the sixth seed and advance to the section final. After a pop-up, No.8 hitter Kelsey Couthers hit a single in the infield. The second out came when pitcher Whitney Gigante struck out the next batter at bat. The top of the order followed and Ella Marshall reached first on an error in the field, pushing Couthers in second.

Gigante then edged the next hitter 0-2, before lifting a single in centerfield. The pitch came in high and went up the first baseline where Perkins darted vigilantly, blocked the ball, only to see Marshall heading home. The catcher who rushed back, extended his arms and touched the runner in a bang-bang play. She was left out and Tewksbury celebrated with the dramatic victory.

I was telling Sam to be careful as I expected the double steal, but I didn’t expect this game, Tewksbury head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza said. The strongest part of their line-up was at the top. This girl had a hit with Whitney, but basically we had her arrested. We were trying to throw away to get her to hit the right side of the field for a Groundball. (Then after she hit it) and the (outfield pitch) came in, I just told Sam to stay in front of you.

It was great to see Sam come out last on such an amazing game because she works so hard behind the plate and sometimes it goes unnoticed as receivers usually don’t get the glory. It was the game saver there. She saved our game, this game was all Sam.

This game ended the game and ended a competition full of intensity and passionate moments. In the first inning, Marshall chose not to slip on a home plate and rushed towards Perkins, who grabbed the ball and applied the out. The rules state that players must slide and otherwise, automatic ejection. She didn’t, which really shocked the Tewksbury team.

Before that happened, Tewksbury took a 1-0 lead early in the first. Gianna Pendola led the game with a single over first base, stole second and moved to third place two batters later on a Groundout. Freshman Avery Della Piana drove it with a simple RBI at the center.

In the third, Ashley Giordano tripled as the center fielder glided on her way to retrieve the ball, and Della Piana pushed her with an RBI Groundout.

Tewksbury then blocked runners in the second and third of that same half, and did so again in the sixth.

Gloucester ended up scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and the game was tied.

With a withdrawal and empty goals at the start of the seventh, Della Piana doubled down in the middle of the pitch. Alexandria Macauda entered as a pinch runner and moved up to third on a single to the right of Becca Harris. She stole the second, and Paige Talbot’s ball was dropped, allowing Macauda to score, and then Harris came in on a passed ball. Tewksbury had another chance to add in the lead but one runner was sent home and then they left two more stranded in the first and second.

This set up the drama for the bottom of the seventh.

The grain, I love it. That’s what I like best about this team, it’s the courage they show, said Kannan-Souza. I always say, show me your courage and show me how you are a dirty dog. They work so hard together, and the fact that they’re friends, they really enjoy this time spent together on the pitch. I’m just telling them to enjoy each other and enjoy the time spent on the pitch together because these are times that you will remember all your life.

The victory allowed the Redmen, who had a roller-coaster season, to lose the first, win the next six and then lose the next three.

We lost three games in a row and by that point it was pretty much game, game, practice, but there really wasn’t much we could work on, the coach said. Training after the third loss, we just sat down and talked and just regrouped. We knew at that point that we were in the hard part of our (schedule) and we just needed to change the season. We had done the tournament so it was just a matter of working on the little things for the tournament.