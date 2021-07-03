Teen Mom Ashley Jones Catches Cleavage In Revealing Dress As She Teases Fiance Bar Smith Is All Tied Up

TEEN Mom Ashley Jones caught her cleavage in a revealing dress as she teased her fiance, Bar Smith, was “all tied up.”

24-year-old Ashley showed off her sexy figure onInstagramas she wore a tight purple dress.

8 Ashley smiled as she grabbed her cleavage

8 Ashley posed for a mirror selfie

While leaning against the wall of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, the Teen Mom star cupped her breasts and smiled for the camera.

Ashley was dressed for a party as her hair was curled and she wore two round earrings.

The reality TV star also wore purple high heels to match her dress.

Ashley captioned the photo, “We said no strings… he’s all tied up.”

8 Ashley curled her hair and wore round earrings

8 Ashley wore a purple dress that teased the cleavage

In her Instagram story, the TV personality teased her sexy figure as she tried on the revealing dress.

Ashley sang the rap lyrics of Moneybagg Yo’s Wockesha as she stood near the camera.

In the upcoming Instagram story, the MTV story teased her cleavage more by posing for a mirror selfie.

Recently, the Teen Mom 2 star twerked in skinny blue jeans while eating pasta.

8 Ashley ate pasta in twerk Credit: Instagram / @AshleySiren

Ashley took itInstagram storyand shared a clip of her listening to music.

She seemed to enjoy a bowl of pasta.

In twerk, the reality TV star managed to pick up the pasta from her white tank top.

After cleaning the pasta off her top, Ashley leaned down and tossed her booty as she continued to enjoy the rest of her meal.

8 Ashley and Bar pictured together Credit: social media – Refer to source

In April, the Teen Mom 2star proudly shared about herInstagram storiesabout how she had gained weight.

Ashley posted a mirror selfie while wearing an olive cropped top and low rise jeans.

She captioned the photo: “Size 5 now. Above a size 1 and 0.”

Ashley and her baby dad, Bar Smith, 24, share their only child, Holly, three.

8 Ashley and Holly posed for a selfie together Credit: Instagram

Last year, the intermittent couple has been engaged since November.

In May, 24-year-old Bar was arrested and incarcerated at the Merced County Jail in Merced, California.

He was placed under arrest for intentionally discharging a firearm by negligence.

The Sun confirmed his arrest, after Bar had already been released from prison.

Bar has been charged with a felony, punishable by up to three years in prison.

In 2018, Bar was arrested for an altercation between him and Ashley’s parents.

Then, in 2015, he was arrested for trespassing, falsifying police information and possession of methamphetamine.