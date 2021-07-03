Catherine Zeta-Jones is a natural beauty in an ethereal white dress



















July 03, 2021 – 4:40 PM BST



Hannah hargrave Prodigal Son star Catherine Zeta-Jones amazed fans with a sensational white gown that showcased her fabulous figure

Catherine zeta jones wished her fans a start to July 4th with a truly stunning outfit. the Prodigal son star, 51, looked amazing in a long, white dress that she had accessorized with a corset style belt. MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Amazing Spanish Home Has Stunning Sea Views – Take A Look Catherine posted the photo on Instagram and wrote: “Wish you all have a fabulous fourth weekend.” Loading the player … WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones struts around her huge walk-in closet Her fans loved the photo taken in scenic woods and wrote: “You are beautiful,” and, “so beautiful”. The Welsh actress credits exercise and healthy eating for looking and feeling better and recently revealed exactly what she eats in a day. MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Family Enjoy Breathtaking Beach Trip SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones draws attention in a dressing gown in a kitchen photo In a new video for Harper’s Bazaar shared on Catherine’s Instagram account, she shared an in-depth look at her food consumption. Catherine wished her fans a happy 4th of July weekend The first thing she does in a day is “have my coffee because I really can’t do anything right without my coffee”. At 8 a.m., she sits down for a breakfast of porridge which she eats with brown sugar, bananas and blueberries. MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Glimpse Of The Huge Garden MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas mark emotional family milestone In the spring and summer she turns things around and starts the day with fat-free vanilla yogurt, granola, blueberries and raspberries. Catherine shared exactly what she eats in a day For lunch, Catherine likes a salad made with spinach, pine nuts, tomatoes, blue cheese and dried cranberries topped with a vinaigrette of olive oil, balsamic vinegar and mustard. She will often add grilled chicken. At eight o’clock, Catherine sits down to dine with her husband, Michael douglas. A typical dinner includes another salad, which she likes to garnish with fruits like oranges, apples or figs, a filet mignon with a shitake mushroom sauce and sautéed vegetables. It looks delicious! Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/20210703116743/catherine-zeta-jones-white-dress-waist-corset-prodigal-son/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos