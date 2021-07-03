Teen and man captured, two dangerous gunmen still at large after high-speed chase in Chatham County :: WRAL.com





– Authorities are now looking for two gunmen in Chatham County on Saturday after capturing a man and a minor linked to a high-speed chase. The search began after a North Carolina State Highway Patrol soldier engaged in a pursuit with another vehicle on Highway 64 on Saturday morning. The chase ended on the freeway about seven miles west of Pittsboro just before 8:30 a.m. Authorities said four men fled and left the vehicle. Adrian Lowry, 24, of Jacksonville, Fla., And a minor were taken into custody shortly thereafter. The police continue to search for two other men. Lowery was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a firearm by a criminal. Lowery and the minor remained in the Chatham County Detention Center. A soldier timed the driver of the vehicle traveling at 94 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone, causing traffic to stop. The driver did not stop and finally sped in the middle of the freeway. Numerous agents were at the scene on the freeway near Hillside Dairy Road on Saturday afternoon. The vehicle involved appeared to be a black Hyundai sedan with Florida tags. The focus of the search was around a wooded area next to the highway. The soldiers said several guns were found during the investigation and would be processed with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. A reverse 911 message was distributed to local residents, asking them to lock their doors and stay inside while local law enforcement searches for the men. Authorities were also using a helicopter to search the area. David Smith, who lives in the area, said he saw more cops here than ever before. Smith said he immediately called his wife while she was having breakfast, telling her to come home, after receiving the call from 911. The men, who carried weapons and dark clothing, should not be approached if they are seen. You are asked to call 911 if you see them. The NCSHP is investigating, along with members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Wildlife Commission and the Carrboro Police Department. WRAL has contacted NCSHP for more information. More on this

