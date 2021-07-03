I’m a fashion writer, and here are the July 18th deals I’m shopping





July 4th is an American holiday, but more importantly, it’s my mom’s birthday too. This means that no matter how hard I try not to spend money over the long weekend, I always find myself scouring the sales hoping to find her a gift, while also picking up something for me. -even.

2021 hasn’t made anything easy, and that includes staying within my budget. But I really can’t help myself, especially because the sales on July 4th of this year are incredibly good. Not only are there things I want to buy for my mom and for myself, but there are also deals I want to land for absolutely everyone I know. From Coach bags for under $ 150 to Tory Burch items for as little as $ 9, there really are thousands of discounts to buy. Luckily, I shop for a living and have gone through thousands of deals at Nordstrom, Tory Burch, and Coach to narrow it down to just 18 of the absolute top picks that I personally think I buy.

Nordstrom’s sale is significant, but it is also a bit more expensive than most because it offers high-end luxury items. Coach’s summer sale, on the other hand, has prices starting at just $ 8 – and you can easily win a handbag for under $ 150. As mentioned, I have personally been very into the 2000s moment we all live in and want to relive my college dreams with the Ergo Shoulder Bag in the pink color of the logo.

Last but not least, there is Tory Burch semi-annual sale, which is essentially a lookbook on sale for the perfect summer vacation. Each piece appears to have been hand-picked during a ’70s photoshoot in the Hamptons. In other words, that’s all I want to wear right now. In particular, I want the detachable neck top because it’s so versatile and looks like something I’ve pinned on Pinterest a few times. Fortunately, with the additional discount you can apply at checkout using the code ADDITIONAL, it’s only $ 112.

Whether it’s your mother’s birthday or not, we all deserve to have fun when the discounts are this good. And take it from a fashion writer: these are the best deals to add to your cart ASAP.

