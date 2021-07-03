Turkey Leg Hut announces new dress code after customer complaints





HOUSTON Turkey Leg Hut has a new dress code policy, the company said on Friday. The Third Ward Restaurant said the guidelines are necessary to ensure all customers and staff are dressed appropriately. Owner Nakia Price said she has received complaints from customers about wardrobe choices from other customers. Unfortunately due to the dress of some guests we have been forced to implement this new policy as we remain committed to making sure all guests are comfortable when they visit us, Turkey wrote Leg Hut on Instagram Friday. We are not a club. We are a family run restaurant and will continue to maintain our standards by welcoming everyone to Turkey Leg Hut. According to the policy posted on Instagram, customers are not allowed to wear overly revealing clothing, obscene language or loose clothing, house attire such as caps, du-rags and house shoes, no exposed underwear, and no swimsuit outfit. A d This new policy has been well received with mixed reviews online. Some called the guidelines too strict while others said it was necessary. Our dress code policy is not intended to target or offend anyone, but rather to provide our guests with an acceptable dress code so that all guests and staff feel comfortable in our establishment. Price said in a statement. Since its launch in 2016, Turkey Leg Hut has grown into a very popular restaurant with normal lines that wrap around the building. The restaurant serves smoked and stuffed turkey thighs, pasta, seafood and tacos, among others. The company also announced expansion plans: the Daiquiri Hut, which will be located next to the Turkey Leg Hut on Almeda Road; the Savoy Urban Beer Garden at 4402 Emancipation Avenue and The Breakfast Hut. A d If you want to skip the lines and possibly the dress code, visit one of the Turkey Leg Huts food trucks located across town. Here is the full statement released by Price: At Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It’s unfortunate that we even have to sort this out or implement a dress code, but we are a family run restaurant that serves all ages from kids to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our customers regarding wardrobe choices from other customers. In order to try to make sure that all guests are comfortable during their visit, we have been forced to implement a new dress code policy. Our dress code policy is not intended to target or offend anyone, but rather to provide our guests with an acceptable dress code so that all guests and staff feel comfortable in our establishment. . A d The Turkey Leg Hut has been and always will be an inclusive restaurant for all and we will continue to consider the contribution of all guests to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and our guests.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/07/03/turkey-leg-hut-announces-new-dress-code-after-customer-complaints/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos