



LOS ANGELES Man arrested at a south Los Angeles home where 32,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were found and where a police bomb containment vehicle was destroyed in an explosion has been charged with transporting ‘explosives without a license, according to court documents. Arturo Ceja III was arrested on Saturday by federal agents. According to a criminal complaint signed by a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Ceja paid cash for the fireworks at a store called Area 51 in Pahrump, Nevada last month and allegedly used a truck hire to deliver the fireworks to his home in LA Ceja admitted in an interview that he bought and transported the fireworks, and allegedly told officers he stored the fireworks in a tent in his backyard, according to the complaint. It was not immediately clear whether Ceja had retained the services of a lawyer. Officers described the types of fireworks discovered during a search of Cejas’s house on June 30 as more than 500 boxes of commercial-grade fireworks, both aerial fireworks 1.3 and hazard class 1.4 fireworks in large cardboard boxes. Police said they saw what they described as homemade fireworks, components for making explosives and clear plastic bags for money. Members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s clearance team decided that some of the house-style items were too dangerous to be transported out of the neighborhood on trucks or even inside the department’s full containment vessel, a truck-mounted steel and iron container designed to withstand the blast inside of up to 15 pounds of material, according to a detective. An entire TCV exploded on Wednesday as officers destroyed the devices, causing a “massive blast ray, damaging homes in the neighborhood and injuring a total of 17 law enforcement and civilians,” officials said of the Ministry of Justice in a press release. The explosion destroyed the LAPD truck, damaged dozens of buildings and several cars, and injured 17 people. The story continues Items that detonated included what police and officers described in the court file as homemade M-1000 and M-100 style fireworks, a paper-covered mortar-style fireworks display foil and a black plastic bag filled with small M-style fireworks. Some 45 special agents from the ATF National Response Team are in Los Angeles to investigate the discovery of the fireworks display and the explosion that destroyed the police vehicle. Deputy Special Agent in charge Michael S. Hoffman told reporters on Friday that efforts were being made to quickly map the scene and record the extent of the damage in the hopes of understanding why the containment vessel exploded. Ceja was initially arrested on suspicion of charges against the state for possession of a destructive device and endangering children and was released on bail.

