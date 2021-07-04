Ciara stuns during visit to Venice in elegant leather dress and sandals – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara was stunned during a visit to Venice, Italy this week alongside her husband Russell Wilson. The “Level Up” singer wore a pointy black leather dress for her romantic trip to the Water City, which she shared on Instagram. “He said ‘Pack your bags, we’re going to Italy,’” the musician captioned a video of her and Wilson posing in a decorated room. Ciara’s dress featured two front pockets, a pointed collar and belted silhouette, along with long sleeves that she rolled up. The look was accessorized with numerous diamond rings and gold bracelets, as well as an angular black leather handbag and sleek black sunglasses. Related Ciara chose a pair of minimalist sandals to anchor the look, complete with stiletto heels and thin PVC and black suede straps. The shoes were extremely chic, complementing the deep neutral hue of her dress perfectly. Their austere style also made them particularly versatile, being able to be worn with a crisper dress like Ciara’s or a more relaxed top and jeans. The look wasn’t the first leather dress Ciara wore with black sandals this week. Just days ago, the singer was spotted with Wilson in New York City, wearing a bold leather mini dress with ankle-length sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The monochrome ensemble is an easy way to mix textures and styles by basing an outfit on one color, which celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Eva Longoria have all worn this year. When it comes to shoes, Ciara often favors bold pairs with high heels and strappy silhouettes. The “Body Party” singer has been spotted in a line of stiletto heeled sandals with knee and ankle straps from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots from Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers during her off hours. Slip into a pair of pointy black sandals, inspired by Ciara.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Brooke Sandals, $ 130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Jessica Simpson Priella Sandals, $ 65 (was $ 100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop Buy: Sam Edelman Daniella Sandals, $ 120. Click through the gallery to see Ciara’s daring style transformation over the years.

