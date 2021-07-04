11 in custody after confrontation with heavily armed men who pretended not to recognize the laws

WAKEFIELD, Mass. A multi-hour standoff with a group of heavily armed men who partially closed Interstate 95 ended on Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said the suspects included two people who had been arrested earlier on Saturday.

The dead end closed part of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems over the July 4 bank holiday weekend.

Authorities said the southbound highway has reopened, but northbound lanes remain closed.

In Massachusetts, Interstate 95 connects the Rhode Island line, around Boston, to the New Hampshire line. Wakefield is just east of the intersection of highways 95 and 93 north of Boston.

Police block off a section of Interstate 95 near Wakefield, Massachusetts on July 3, 2021. Massachusetts State Police / via AP

The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled up on I-95 with hazard lights on after apparently running out of fuel, authorities said at a checkpoint. press Saturday.

A group of men were dressed in military-style gear with long guns and pistols, Mass State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. He added that they were traveling to Maine from Rhode Island to train.

The men refused to lay down their weapons or comply with authorities’ orders, claiming to be part of a group that does not recognize our laws before fleeing into a wooded area, police said.

Police said they used negotiators to interact with the other suspects.

Two additional suspects were located in their vehicles, bringing the total number of people arrested to 11 (two initially on North Avenue and nine outside and inside the vehicles) https://t.co/YAXzKlW6Yl Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Mason said the self-proclaimed leader of the group wanted it to be known that they are not anti-government.

I think the investigation that stems from this interaction will give us a better insight into their motivation, their ideology, Mason said.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday morning, a man who did not give his name but said he was from a group called Rise of the Moors, which is broadcast from Interstate 95 in Wakefield near the exit 57.

We are not anti-government. We are not anti-police, we are not sovereign citizens, were not black identity extremists, said the man who appeared to be wearing military-style gear. As repeatedly specified to the police, we obey the laws on peaceful travel of the United States.

The group’s website says they are Moorish Americans who are dedicated to educating the new Moors and influencing our Elders.

Mason said he had no knowledge of the group, but that it was not uncommon for state police to encounter people with a sovereign citizen ideology, although he was not sure whether those involved in the dead end of Wakefield were one of them.

We train for these encounters, Mason said. We understand very well, I guess, the philosophy behind that mindset.

Residents of Wakefield and Reading near where the stalemate takes place have been urged to take shelter in place.

Wakefield Police said in their statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.