Diana’s fashion designer says she was so warm and kind to work with





Diana’s former personal fashion designer, the Princess of Wales has said she is so warm and kind to work with. Paul Costelloe told BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Discs that traveling to Kensington Palace to meet her while he was designing clothes for her was one of the most incredible experiences of his life. Costelloe worked as a personal designer for Diana from 1983 until her death. Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell / PA) When asked why Diana is conceiving, Costelloe replied: so distinguished, so feminine, so warm, so humorous. He said that when he sat in the lounge at Kensington Palace he couldn’t believe he was there. It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life, added Costelloe. He also reflected on seeing photographs of Diana meeting Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti in one of his dresses after being caught in a downpour at a concert in Hyde Park. Paul Costelloe (Ian Nicholson / AP) She looked so happy and she made me so proud and I’m so grateful to have this picture of her and I’m almost shedding a tear right now because it was such a special moment and I still treasure every moment, he said. Costelloe also said that Netflix’s royal drama The Crown made a nice rip off of my yellow linen print dress during one of the Diana-starring episodes. Not as good as the original I might add, he said. He was also asked if he thought post-pandemic people would turn away from fast fashion. Paul Costelloe (Gareth Fuller / PA) He replied: Unfortunately, probably not. I still think there’s that client out there who wants instant gratification and then throw it away. We’re human and at the end of the day we’ll briefly change, but I think we’ll probably go back to bad, bad habits. They don’t go away overnight. Never expect too much of human nature. Desert Island Discs episode Costelloes airs Sunday at 11 a.m.

