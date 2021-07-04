Turkey Leg Hut responds to backlash over new dress code policy





“We are not a club. We are a family restaurant and we will continue to maintain our standards.”

HOUSTON The Turkey Leg Hut is holding on after its recent dress code changes sparked strong but mixed reactions on social media. Turkey Leg Hut, which is known nationally for its turkey thighs smothered in various dressings like crayfish macaroni, has become a staple in the Third Ward community. The restaurant has also built a reputation for its upbeat environment that features music, extravagant cocktails and desserts, and hookah. In an Instagram Publish Turkey Leg Hut announced on Friday that its staff will begin enforcing the following dress rules: No clothes that are too revealing; including worn or torn clothing which is revealing, and shorts should cover all of your bottom

No housekeeping. This includes wave caps, durags, house shoes or shower caps.

No exposed underwear, including sports bras, bras, panties or any other clothing resembling these items

No obscene language or loose clothing. No inappropriate graphics or language. No pants that are too loose and sagging.

No swimwear of any kind is allowed. In the caption, the message read: Please be aware that we are a family owned restaurant serving all ages from children to adults on a daily basis and this dress code in place was necessary to ensure that all parties from our guests to our staff were dressed appropriately in our establishment. “Unfortunately, due to the dress code of some guests, we have been forced to implement this new policy as we remain committed to ensuring that all guests are comfortable when they visit us. “We are not a club, we are a family restaurant and we will continue to maintain our standards by welcoming everyone to Turkey Leg Hut! “We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you! “ The restaurant’s post quickly went viral and was reposted on several other social media platforms. Many people praised the new policy, arguing it was necessary and applauding the restaurant enforcing a standard. A significant number of people disagreed with the Turkey Leg Hut which was a “family restaurant” and which actually favored a club or lounge atmosphere mainly because of the smoke, the often explicit music and the the lack of a children’s menu. Some have also suggested that the new dress code discriminates against black customers at the restaurant. Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Price released an official statement on Saturday: “At Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It is unfortunate that we even have to fix this or have a dress code in place, but we are a family run restaurant that serves all ages, from kids to kids. adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our customers about the wardrobe choices of other customers. In order to try to ensure that all customers are comfortable when they visit us, we have been forced to implement a new dress code policy. “Our dress code policy is not intended to target or offend anyone, but rather to provide our customers with an acceptable dress code, so that all customers and staff feel comfortable in our establishment. The Turkey Leg Hut has been and always will be an inclusive restaurant for all and we will continue to consider the contribution of all guests to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and our guests. KHOU 11 on social networks: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/turkey-leg-hut-dress-code-controversy/285-e1f0e049-b394-4ac3-ae29-0c175a75e263 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos