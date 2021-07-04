Fashion performance helps Hobart artist overcome grief over loss of mother with dementia

Hobart artist Sonia Heap’s work has always focused on fashion as a form of expression of identity, but her latest collection, On Memory, uses couture clothing to explore how dementia can view our identity as one. to do.

Key points: AHobart fashion show raises awareness of Dementia Australia

The performance focuses on the senses, using textiles, music, lighting and lots of flowers

Sonia Heap sought a positive way to manage the dementia journey for caregivers and future patients

The work, performed at Hobart Moonah Art Center, is a response to the grief experienced by Heap as she watched her mother’s memories fade away.

“Our identity is formed from our memories, from things that happened yesterday, last year, years ago, we are a collection of threads,” she said.

Heap says dementia takes away those threads, which is why it’s so scary.

High level clients

Heap is known for her highly detailed, handmade work, and her clients include Kirsha Kaechele, artist and wife of David Walsh of the Mona Museum, whose wedding dress she designed with Finnish reindeer suede and pearls. hand-polished Japanese and Czech. .

Kirsha Kaechele ordered her wedding dress from Sonia Heap. ( Provided: Sonia Heap

On Memory isn’t the first time Heap couture has used design for a cause.

Her last show in 2016, titled The Armory, used clothing to express the surrounding domestic violence, which the designer herself experienced.

Give back

This time, Heap wanted to use her skills to help cope with and support her mother’s dementia, as well as to raise awareness of Dementia Australia’s role.

Hergoal was to create something that would help caregivers and ourselves, as future people with dementia, find a positive way to manage the dementia journey.

In 2016, dementia became the leading cause of death for Australian women, overtaking heart disease, and the third leading cause of death for men.

According to Dementia Australia there are 472,000 Australians with dementia and nearly 1.6 million people involved in their care.

“Without the support of the Dementia Australia hotline, I wouldn’t have known what to do,” Heap said.

Heap says dementia is something that scares us because by taking away our memories, it takes away who we are.

“It’s terrifying and I think that’s part of the reason we tend to hide people with dementia, not just because it’s hard to deal with at some point,” she said. declared.

“But it’s also about the lack of awareness and support within society for people with this disease.”

Ms. Heap says losing your memory means you start living in the present and life becomes sensory dominant.

“So what I tried to do with this performance is to awaken the senses,” she said.

Hobart artist Sonia Heap (right) backstage with models wearing floral dresses. ( Provided: Sonia Heap

Elevate the senses

Heap said her mother was with her throughout the development of the performance.

“When she touched the fabric, the lighter chiffon or the silk organza, and felt it move on her hand, she said it’s almost not there,” she said. .

Silk gazar, with hand-embroidered French knots: “The hours of sequins are a memorial, an ode where I sew my memories into the fabric”. ( Provided: Sonia Heap

On Memory deals with light, music, touch, movement and the colors of clothes.

Collaborating with lighting designer Jason James, the performance is a fleeting experience, seen through a haze-like haze and lighting suitable for people with dementia.

“When people with dementia are agitated or overwhelmed by this world that no longer makes sense, sitting in a purple light is a beautiful, calming space to sit,” Heap said.

Light and transparent fabrics, without frills, favoring memory. ( Provided: Sonia Heap

She also worked with composer Heath Brown to create an accompanying mustic for the performance.

“[It is] a twenties of painful beauty, that really grabs you, like grief, but in the end lifts you into sweet, accepting contentment, ”Heap said.

The four stages of mourning

The show is divided into four parts, each representing a different aspect of memory, identity, loss and mourning.

“It’s almost like an emotional poem and the first phase is about the glimpses of memory coming back,” Heap said.

“The person in front of you still has glimpses of memory that are like dots of light.”

These blue dresses represent grief: “They build from sparks of pale blue light, increasing depth and layers of tears. [threads] and finish in dark blue as we summon up in overwhelming grief. “ ( Provided: Sonia Heap

The second part represents rivers of tears and features dresses with blue threads sewn in a cross to resemble the structure of tears.

“The rain always reminded me of tears and there were a lot of tears,” Heap said.

The third section deals with both the memory loss and the tears that Heap and her mother shed over the loss.

Heap used hatching to mimic the structure of emotional tears. ( Provided: Sonia Heap

“This grief is a terrible thing, and you are very lonely,” she said.

“I think this is reflected in people with dementia.

“There is a feeling of being alone because they are alone in their suffering and in their own head, they see different things than what we see.”

A show full of flowers

The final stage of the show is filled with flowers to represent both the memories and how we commemorate our lives through the flowers.

Hobart florist The Floral Criteria created floral designs. ( Provided: Sonia Heap

Sydney-based florist The Floral Criteria designed the displays, while Hobart Inkpot printing studios printed Heap’s floral designs onto fabric.

The fabric has been transformed into a 17th century memento mori, an artistic or symbolic reminder of the inevitability of death.

“The flowers comfort us and commemorate the person,” Heap says. ( Provided: Sonia Heap

“The flowers comfort us and commemorate the person,” Heap said.

“They come as the memory of our beloved but also the thing that gives us joy.

“So eventually after the time goes by, we forget about the terrible things they went through and instead we remember little happy moments and then they come back to life.”