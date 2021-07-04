Fashion
Fashion performance helps Hobart artist overcome grief over loss of mother with dementia
Hobart artist Sonia Heap’s work has always focused on fashion as a form of expression of identity, but her latest collection, On Memory, uses couture clothing to explore how dementia can view our identity as one. to do.
Key points:
AHobart fashion show raises awareness of Dementia Australia
The performance focuses on the senses, using textiles, music, lighting and lots of flowers
Sonia Heap sought a positive way to manage the dementia journey for caregivers and future patients
The work, performed at Hobart Moonah Art Center, is a response to the grief experienced by Heap as she watched her mother’s memories fade away.
Heap says dementia takes away those threads, which is why it’s so scary.
High level clients
Heap is known for her highly detailed, handmade work, and her clients include Kirsha Kaechele, artist and wife of David Walsh of the Mona Museum, whose wedding dress she designed with Finnish reindeer suede and pearls. hand-polished Japanese and Czech. .
On Memory isn’t the first time Heap couture has used design for a cause.
Her last show in 2016, titled The Armory, used clothing to express the surrounding domestic violence, which the designer herself experienced.
Give back
This time, Heap wanted to use her skills to help cope with and support her mother’s dementia, as well as to raise awareness of Dementia Australia’s role.
Loading
Hergoal was to create something that would help caregivers and ourselves, as future people with dementia, find a positive way to manage the dementia journey.
In 2016, dementia became the leading cause of death for Australian women, overtaking heart disease, and the third leading cause of death for men.
According to Dementia Australia there are 472,000 Australians with dementia and nearly 1.6 million people involved in their care.
Heap says dementia is something that scares us because by taking away our memories, it takes away who we are.
“It’s terrifying and I think that’s part of the reason we tend to hide people with dementia, not just because it’s hard to deal with at some point,” she said. declared.
Ms. Heap says losing your memory means you start living in the present and life becomes sensory dominant.
“So what I tried to do with this performance is to awaken the senses,” she said.
Elevate the senses
Heap said her mother was with her throughout the development of the performance.
“When she touched the fabric, the lighter chiffon or the silk organza, and felt it move on her hand, she said it’s almost not there,” she said. .
On Memory deals with light, music, touch, movement and the colors of clothes.
Collaborating with lighting designer Jason James, the performance is a fleeting experience, seen through a haze-like haze and lighting suitable for people with dementia.
She also worked with composer Heath Brown to create an accompanying mustic for the performance.
“[It is] a twenties of painful beauty, that really grabs you, like grief, but in the end lifts you into sweet, accepting contentment, ”Heap said.
The four stages of mourning
The show is divided into four parts, each representing a different aspect of memory, identity, loss and mourning.
“The person in front of you still has glimpses of memory that are like dots of light.”
The second part represents rivers of tears and features dresses with blue threads sewn in a cross to resemble the structure of tears.
“The rain always reminded me of tears and there were a lot of tears,” Heap said.
The third section deals with both the memory loss and the tears that Heap and her mother shed over the loss.
“This grief is a terrible thing, and you are very lonely,” she said.
“I think this is reflected in people with dementia.
A show full of flowers
The final stage of the show is filled with flowers to represent both the memories and how we commemorate our lives through the flowers.
Sydney-based florist The Floral Criteria designed the displays, while Hobart Inkpot printing studios printed Heap’s floral designs onto fabric.
The fabric has been transformed into a 17th century memento mori, an artistic or symbolic reminder of the inevitability of death.
“The flowers comfort us and commemorate the person,” Heap said.
“They come as the memory of our beloved but also the thing that gives us joy.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-04/dementia-on-memory-fashion-show-sonia-heap/100264708
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]