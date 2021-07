Local men’s fashion brand SNITCH turns one

The brand aims to launch its new collection which strives for sustainable and chemical-free products, the brand has saved 1.5 lach + customers from chemical-based clothing.

During the pandemic, the demand for online shopping took a paradigm shift. According to market research and analysis platform Statista, the market value of the men’s clothing industry in India is estimated to be around 3.3 trillion rupees by 2028, a significant increase from 1.600 billion billion rupees in 2018. SNITCH is a menswear brand that strives to capture the essence of its wearer. With the vision of bridging the gap between fashionable clothing that even celebrities swear by and affordability, Siddharth R Dungarwal was inspired to bring SNITCH to the Indian market. Started with a team of four members and 40 products (100 SKUs) on the website, SNITCH today has a team of over 65 members. It now offers over 4,000 products (20,000 SKUs) and sells online through its website which was launched in June 2020. The uniqueness of the brand is that it offers fashion for every customer of all shapes and sizes. , this is one of its -A caring brand that offers many options, even for sizes 3XL-5XL. The brand understands the demands of the customers and keeps their choices at the forefront, thus highlighting the evolution of fashion through their regularly changing designs. The brand aims to launch its new collection which strives for sustainable and chemical-free products, the brand has saved 1.5 lach + customers from chemical-based clothing. According to Siddharth R Dungarwal, Founder, SNITCH, With SNITCH, our goal is to reach every man who seeks to be a pioneer in his own stride. The menswear scene is changing, with Gen Z and Gen X recognizing that it makes a lot more sense to buy what’s on trend and at affordable prices. On the first day of launch, we had barely 40 styles. Today we have over 4000 styles in all categories. SNITCH will continue to focus on building an online presence by making significant investments in supply chain, marketing, website and application development. We currently have 1.5 lakh customers, our goal is to reach 1 crore in the next 5 years and even explore the market, currently 98% of our revenue is from our own website. “ Fast fashion focuses on designing, producing and selling clothes as soon as they spot a trend. Traditionally, the process takes months, but SNITCH solves this problem with its cost leadership strategy and fast turnaround times. Normally, traditional retailers try to predict fashion trends a year in advance. They spend a lot of time and resources designing, planning and launching their collections. Unfortunately, this poses a high risk for brands. If the designs resonate with buyers, then the sales are going well. Currently, SNITCH offers shirts, T-shirts, pants, jeans, shorts, jumpsuits, boxers, etc. for men. Focusing on men’s fast fashion, SNITCH plans to become an omnichannel by launching new products in the next quarter, including homewear, fragrances, accessories such as caps / belts / key chains, and much more in the plus size category.

