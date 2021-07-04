Fashion
Fashion designer Paul Costelloe: My stuttering helped me triumph
Paul Costelloe explained how his stuttering affected his confidence.
But he says that’s why he’s still one of the world’s most famous fashion designers.
He made his comments in an episode of BBC Radio 4sDisks of the desert island, which is due to air today.
Host Lauren Laverne asked her: You now have the trace of a stuttering. Was this a problem when you were a kid and if so how did it affect you?
Costelloe said: This has been to my advantage in many cases.
At school, the teachers would just say Costelloe sit down and give me a five instead of a four, but I probably didn’t have the answer anyway, he laughed.
I am self-aware and am not only self-aware, but probably not confident enough.
Laverne replied: Of course. I can imagine this affecting your self-confidence, before saying: It also seemed like something that made you push yourself even harder.
Costelloe said: Yeah, it’s because you’re not fulfilled. You have your weakness and you don’t have that 100% self-esteem and in a way, that’s why I always do parades.
To prove yourself? she asked. Yes, absolutely, replied Costelloe.
Elsewhere, the designer who also admitted he still couldn’t sew a button said he was once hungry before he mastered the art of sewing.
Describing how he was just one of many designer apprentices who worked on a large table in a large French fashion house, he said: We were getting projects every week to design costumes for clients and there would be a stack. of everyone’s sketches.
“And then a client would come in and go to the head office downstairs and make their selection and those that had been chosen.
These designers would be paid that week, he said, and the designers who weren’t chosen would not be paid and I’m afraid for a long time to be a skeleton until my work begins. to sell.
For the radio show Costelloe (76) choseDon’t be cruelby Elvis Presley and On the Raglan pathof Luke Kelly among his best songs and he described himself as the Clint Eastwood of fashion.
I’m still here and I’m sorry to some people who think, why hasn’t he retired? I am ready to face anyone at any stage and say that I am always worthy and that I should always make nice clothes.
He also said he did not regret the newspaper comments he made several years ago in which he described the Irish as only a few generations away from the bog.
I still believe we are a few generations from the bog and this is where the best things come from our writers, our musicians We are much better off with dirt on our hands than cleansed, he said.
He went on to say that he has apologized for these comments in the past, I think I have apologized 100 times and I will continue to apologize to anyone I have ever upset but his only Costelloe is Costelloe.
Elsewhere in the interview, he recalls designing clothes for his most famous client, Diana, Princess of Wales, describing her as distinguished, feminine, warm and full of humor.
He designed the tuxedo suit she wore to the Pavarottis at the Parkconcert in Hyde Park, London, in 1991, where the Italian tenor serenaded her in front of 125,000 people in a torrential downpour.
Admitting he was on the verge of tears, Costelloe remembered how she looked as she was standing soaked but with a huge beam on her face and he said she looked so happy … and I’m so grateful to have this picture of it.
The full interview airs today at 11am and can also be streamed online on BBC Sounds.
