Fashion
Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Stunning In Gold Dress, Says ‘Things Are Not As They Seem To Be’ After Filing For Divorce
JERSEY Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick put her wedding woes behind her as she looked amazing in a corset dress.
Angelina wore a chartreuse-colored corset dress and wrap skirt as she posed seductively near a champagne cart.
The reality TV star held her hand through her dark hair and put a hidden message in the hashtags of her Instagram post, saying “things aren’t always what they seem.”
She captioned the post: “When life throws me away [lemons] I make fortified lemonade of course .- # happinessquotes #lifequotes #nomatterwhat #things #arent #always #what #they #somem.
One fan loved the look and called Angelina “stunning”.
Another added: “This dress.”
And a third said, “Oh, I like that color on you.”
It was revealed this week that Angelina secretly filed for divorce in January from her husband Chris Larangeria.
The couple saw their rocky marriage unfold onscreen with an epic cast fight between the current season’s cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
It comes as the MTV star has said she wants her relationship to resemble the romance of Pauly D and his girlfriend Nikki Halls.
She made the statements after her cheat video aired on Thursday’s episode of the popular reality show.
During the casting trip to the Poconos, Angelina and Chris sat down with Pauly D and Nikki to discuss the difference between their relationships.
After hearing about the family life of Pauly D and Nikkis, Angelina told the group: I really wish it was me and Chris.
Regarding her troubled relationship with Chris, she told Pauly D, 40, and Nikki: We were going to work on things and go from there, you know.
The 35-year-old added: We always have to keep things off social media, right Chris?
She said in a confessional: It’s nice to see Nikki and Pauly have this where they can fight in their own house and not take it out of their house and show it to everyone.
“It’s something that I really want in my relationship.
In the final season of Jersey Shore, Angelina opened up about how she was having trouble marrying Chris.
The couple tied the knot in November 2019 in an extravagant televised wedding ceremony.
Speculation about their split began when viewers noticed that the two had no longer followed each other on Instagram.
The TV star later revealed to Jenni JWoww Farley and Deena Cortese that she felt she had failed as the “perfect woman” and that her sex life was “non-existent” in a recent episode.
During the June 10 episode, Angelina appeared to confirm the rumors shared by confessing to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that her husband had left their home almost three weeks earlier.
She said: “We had a fight and he moved in with his mom and it’s been a few weeks now.
“Chris walks off and takes his stocking off, tearing his Merry Christmas card off my wife’s card. He wanted to see that torn card. He wanted to see that stocking go away. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him. . doing this to me in a fight is just not fair. “
