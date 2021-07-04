Plastic warning: fashion experts and politicians demand warning labels on clothing





Focusing on the plastic content of clothing, fashion experts are calling on 40 cross-party medical professionals and politicians to work with 40 cross-party medical professionals and politicians to label the amount of plastic in British clothing. .. Photo: Pexel Orsola de Castro, Co-founder, Nina Marenzi, Founder of Future Fabrics Expo, Sara Arnold, Co-founder of Fashion Act Now, Retail Expert He is among those calling on the government to force fashion brands to label the amount of plastic used to make each item of clothing. They include Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas, Labor Party John McDonnell and Tory Sir Swinfen, one of the politicians signing the bill. Organized by global solutions organization A Plastic Planet, this letter raises concerns about plastic pollution in the textile industry. Following a report released this week, it was found that 60% of fashion brands’ sustainability claims were considered “greenwashing”. Although clothing is listed as containing plastic fibers such as polyester, a recent study found that 72% of Britons were unaware of the amount of plastic used to make clothing.3 Two-thirds are unaware aware of the impact of fashion on plastic pollution. When you wash your clothes, the plastic fibers fall off and enter the environment. It is estimated that over a third of all microplastics released to the ocean come from man-made fibers. Washing alone releases 500,000 tonnes of these microfibers into the ocean each year. That’s the equivalent of 3 billion polyester shirts. In recent years, plastic has become more common in fashion and 60% of all materials used in clothing are plastic. Some people understand that polyester is a plastic, but the increase in new types of plastic means that clothes often go unnoticed. With numerous studies highlighting the potential risks associated with plastic microfiber, experts want to make sure consumers are clear when wearing plastic clothing. .. Campaigners believe that a clear labeling system will help them make informed decisions taking into account the environmental impact of the clothes they buy. Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder of Plastic Planet, said: We never collect or recycle these toxic little fibers. Buyers deserve to know the impact of their clothes on the planet. The government must listen to public demands and introduce mandatory labels to show plastic hidden in clothing. ” Portus added: “We are increasingly aware of the impact of the textile industry on the plastics crisis. Unknown to the general public, the essential act of washing clothes is that millions of plastic microfibers give life to nature. This resulted in contamination. Consumers who are more environmentally friendly want to do the right thing. It is just to have the opportunity to see what the impact is when purchasing a product. .. “It’s going to be difficult to move away from plastic. It’s great that this new innovative greenhouse allows all fashion brands to collaborate on plastic-free fashion.

