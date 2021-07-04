Dress like your favorite stars





Celebrate July 4th like your favorite stars! Taylor Swift, Gigi hadid and Lili reinhart, among others, have their summery style, so get ready to take some notes. Over the years, theLover the singer is known to have organized Independence Day with her famous friends. Complete with matching swimsuits in red, white and blue stripes, the holidays were always the talk of the internet back then. Even though it’s been a few years since fans saw Taylor’s backyard on Instagram, the singer still serves up some patriotic inspiration with her look. As the master of the red lip moment, there’s no one better to turn to when it comes to inspiration for the 4th of July outfit. Even theRiverdale stars showed off their look to beat the heat with OOTDs on Instagram. While Lili often turns heads with stunning swimsuit shots, her co-star Vanessa Morgan has also been dubbed a fashion icon. In an Instagram photo, the actress wore a white cropped top with denim shorts that can double up for a July 4th look. While Vanessa is accessorized with a black bandana, her followers can exchange it for something red to stay festive and steal her look! Of course, the stars of TikTok always set the trends, so taking inspiration from them is a no-brainer! Addison rae, for her part, wore a red dress paired with Converse sneakers in a summer Instagram post. Add a little blue, and voila, a patriotic look! Charli DAmelio also gave fans the perfect idea when wearing a white cropped top and ripped jeans. Not only will this outfit keep you cool in the heat, but it’s adorable and totally stylish. When it comes to red dresses, Addison isn’t the only person wearing one this summer. Kyla-Drew and Madison Bailey are also fans of the colorful mini dress, while Miley Cyrus and Lana condor opt for combinations of the same color. If you want something red, these stars show you how to wear it. Make sure to spice things up with some white and blue accessories because then you will be good to go. Whether you’re relaxing at home, at the beach, by the pool, or attending a party this July 4th, it’s important to beat the heat and look cute while doing so!Scroll through our gallery to get inspired by the fashion of your favorite stars. Love D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

