Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut dragged down for anti-black dress code

We are not a club, we are a family restaurant, restaurant management said in an Instagram post.

Houston’s popular restaurant, Turkey Leg Hut, released a new dress code on Friday that banned caps, du-rags, loose pants and other clothing, and people don’t have them.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the restaurant released the initial version of its new code, which encountered such a backlash on multiple social media platforms that it had to upload a revised version and disable comment sections from multiple Instagram posts. .

A place called Turkey Leg Hut posted this dress code on their Instagram page. I’ve attended weddings with more casual dress codes, said Twitter user @TheRealHoarse, who posted a screenshot of the original policy.

In the revised version, the Houston restaurant removed a clause dictating that all parts of the body should be completely covered, including the cleavage, thighs and buttocks, where they added that the only thing bare here is the thighs of turkey and chicken wings.

All other policies remain the same, including the prohibition of swimwear, obscene language or graphics on clothing, overly baggy pants, exposed underwear such as sports bras or panties, and leggings. home clothing such as caps, du-rags and beanies.

We are not a club, we are a family restaurant, the management of Turkey Leg Hut wrote in an Instagram caption Publish detailing the updated code. Having this dress code in place was necessary to ensure that all parties, from our guests to our staff, were dressed appropriately at our facility.

Shortly after the internet got wind of restaurant policies, Twitter erupted with memes satirizing the code by posting photos of people dressed in 7-piece costumes and traditional Victorian attire, suggesting that this is how the restaurant is. expects her clients to dress.

Imagine putting on your best Sunday for a place called Turkey Leg Hut. LMFAOOOOOOO, wrote Twitter user @iam_blackgold.

Dress up for Oscar worth to eat at a place called The Turkey Leg Hut which serves food you eat by hand, wrote Twitter user @JahInTheMiddle.

Although the restaurant is black-owned, many people have also commented on the inherent anti-black character of the new policies, even alleging that the establishment is becoming bourgeois.

Our own ppl is anti black. the line on the outside should be wrapped twice in the heat of texas. on top of that it’s right in 3RD WARD .. you called the turkey thigh hut and in the middle of the hood and serve up finger foods and want a strict dress code? BYEE, @Zoie_Zhane tweeted.

Turkey Leg Hut was gentrifying and forgetting who put them on the map. People start to do and act weird. They followed up and posted a new dress code because people were fed up, wrote @Jayintee_.

I have never been to the Turkey Leg Hut and never will be. How are you going to be a BLACK establishment in the middle of a historically BLACK neighborhood of Houston with an internalized anti-black and racist dress code policy for a joint that sells overly choked turkey thighs? wrote @TaliaMirai.

The new policies do not remain unenforced. Twitter user @CaramulGoddess claimed in a Publish she was denied entry to Turkey Leg Hut on June 24 because her top showed excessive cleavage.

Despite the negative attention, the Houston restaurant posted an Instagram video Saturday morning appears to show a long line of customers waiting in tents in the rain three hours before opening.

The caption read: Let’s start this dress code lol I mean this beautiful Saturday that is going to rain and all we rock think an enemy said something we all love.

