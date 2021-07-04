‘We’re here to make trash sexy’: meet the Glasgow couple fighting to revolutionize Scotland’s endemic fast fashion problem

But tucked away in West Glasgow, there is a couple who have turned their backs on big brands and they are encouraging others to do so too.

Elizaveta and Andrew Bennett run Arkdefo, an upcycle fashion brand that turns discarded denim into original clothing.

But the small business, which was shortlisted for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards this week, doesn’t just recycle materials.

The couple of fast fashion fighters are also running online classes to teach children and adults how to sew and mend their own clothes in an effort to limit textile waste.

In this country, our relationship with clothing is completely broken, says Elizaveta, who grew up in post-Soviet Russia where she spent her education making her own clothes.

At Arkdefo, we want to rebuild the connection people should have with clothing and bring back the sewing profession that seems to have been lost.

Our message is simple: stop shopping so much and take care of what you already have rather than buying the next cheap item on the shelf.

The most durable wardrobe you can have today is the wardrobe you have right now.

A 2019 European Commission report says estimates show that if the number of times a garment is worn is doubled on average, greenhouse gas emissions would be 44% lower.

So why the jeans?

According to Greenpeace, around two billion pairs of jeans are produced each year and a typical pair requires 7,000 liters of water to produce, which equates to around 90 showers.

Denim seems like a good start because its production has a horrific environmental impact, Elizaveta says.

But it’s also a material that most people have at home, so it makes it easier for us to connect with others.

The Bennetts will accept denim of any color, size, style, and quality, whether it has holes or stains or both, they will take it.

Denim made from 90 to 100% cotton is cut into squares to make patchwork garments, including jackets and skirts.

The stretchier the denim, the less good it is for clothes that will last, so we make bags and handbags out of it, says Elizaveta.

The seams and pockets are cut into small pieces to decorate the doorstops and used as cushion fillings, while the zippers are reused for their recycled clothing line and the buttons are rebranded.

Being in control of the denim at this point means we control the quality and waste we use between 90 and 100 percent of the denim donated, she says. And the clothes look great. We’re here to make trash sexy.

The prepared material is sent to Beyonder, a Glasgow-based clothing manufacturer, whose makers are paid 15 an hour to make clothing based on Arkdefos designs.

Better wages equal higher prices

With workers earning more than minimum wage and clothes taking around eight weeks to manufacture, the Arkdefos clothing line is above standard street prices.

We are sometimes asked why our prices are high, says Andrew, who has an architectural background.

But our answer is always Why is fast fashion so cheap?

If we want to put an end to the unethical practices of fast fashion, then we have to change our mindset about the price of clothes.

“If a pair of jeans only costs around fifteen euros, someone is not being paid.

“And jeans from fast-fashion brands are deliberately designed not to last so you keep coming back for more, fueling this endemic fast-fashion problem.

“It’s better for the environment, for humanity and for yourself to buy better quality clothes less often that last longer.

Donating clothes to charity is not always a good option

Donating unwanted clothes to charity is one way to allay the guilt of contributing to the global waste crisis.

But the couple warn it’s as bad as throwing clothes in the trash.

Eighty percent of what goes to charity will likely be thrown away, Andrew says.

If there is something wrong with the garment you donate, it will be packaged and exported and become the problem of another country.

In places like Accra, Ghana, tons of clothes are being shipped from the UK piling up in huge landfills because they don’t want shoddy clothes either.

“By donating so many clothes, local clothing manufacturers in these countries are also displaced.

Speaking in an ITV report last year, Waste Management Officer in Accra Solomon Noi said: We have serious problems with textile waste from Europe and beyond. Our puzzle is that the full containers that come in here on a daily basis are basically garbage.

The solution?

This is where Arkdefo comes in.

One of its solutions for preventing clothes from piling up is its range of online courses that teach people how to reuse unwanted clothing.

“Bringing back the sewing profession and encouraging recycling in a fun way will help change future attitudes towards the fashion industry, especially with younger generations,” says Elizaveta.

“These classes will hopefully encourage young people to think about the issues of fast fashion, workers’ rights and the amount of pollution it causes.

Defending slow fashion, the classes encourage participants to use the equipment they already have at home.

If you want to buy new gear, that’s okay, Elizaveta adds, as long as you wear that item you’ve been making for ten years or more. This is what makes it durable.

“It’s about taking care of it, doing it well and making it last.

But with the UK failing to meet its 2020 environmental targets, the Bennett’s are urging the Scottish government to take more immediate action.

Clothing and textiles make up 6% of waste, according to a recent Zero Waste Scotland report, but a massive carbon impact of 34% is the highest compared to any other group of waste in this country.

“There is currently no place in the UK where people can bring in old clothes that do good for the textile industry,” says Andrew.

“What we need is a factory, with machines that can break down clothes that would otherwise be shipped overseas into fibers that we can then use to make clothes.

These machines are expensive, but they do exist, and the $ 4.7 million the Scottish government used to subsidize Amazon could instead be used to cover this, to help end the textile waste problem here in Scotland.

Andrew added: “Textiles are not even about to be discussed enough in this country.

The government continues to research textiles, but the more research you do, the further behind the problem you are.

In response, a Scottish government spokesperson highlighted the Zero Waste Scotlands Revolve program, which seeks to promote the advantages of second-hand clothing over new clothing purchases, adding: We are fully committed to bringing forward a bill on the circular economy to promote an economy where materials stay used as long as possible, rather than being thrown away.

To learn more about Arkdefos classes and denim donations, visit: arkdefo.com/

